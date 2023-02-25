As February turns to March we get hungry for the spring bulbs and shrubs that will soon bloom outside. But a blossom in the hand is worth two on the bush this time of year, and it is the plants already blooming inside that have kept me sane — don’t say it — though January and February.

Winter flowers can be a snap. CAN be. I remember when my daughter’s One True Love, #8 I think, gave her a potted miniature rose in full bloom. She asked how to take care of it. This is a young woman with many significant talents, none of which is horticultural in nature. I once gave her an Amorphophallus bulb with the following instructions: Put it on the kitchen table, do not pot it, do not water it, do not do anything. She killed it. I have no idea how.