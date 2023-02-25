As February turns to March we get hungry for the spring bulbs and shrubs that will soon bloom outside. But a blossom in the hand is worth two on the bush this time of year, and it is the plants already blooming inside that have kept me sane — don’t say it — though January and February.
Winter flowers can be a snap. CAN be. I remember when my daughter’s One True Love, #8 I think, gave her a potted miniature rose in full bloom. She asked how to take care of it. This is a young woman with many significant talents, none of which is horticultural in nature. I once gave her an Amorphophallus bulb with the following instructions: Put it on the kitchen table, do not pot it, do not water it, do not do anything. She killed it. I have no idea how.
If you got a miniature rose recently, let me warn you that they are not easy. They need strong sunlight, cool temperatures, good air circulation, evenly moist soil — all those things a neophyte considers negotiable. They are negotiable with some plants, but not with this one. The best strategy is to try desperately to keep it alive for another two months and then plant it in the ground in full sun outside.
There are plenty of plants in bloom right now, though, that are easy enough for a duffer. Not just easy, but impressive (and by “impressive” I mean NOT African violets).
Clivia belongs in every house. It is bulletproof, takes low light, requires no care except dusting from October to March, multiplies reliably. And in late winter it puts out one or more spectacular orange flower heads the size of your fist. If you could buy it for a buck twenty-nine it would be perfect, but you can’t. They run from 15 to 25 dollars depending on the size, but it is a good investment. You are unlikely to kill it without some effort, and it gets more valuable every year.
The more popular amaryllis is also drop-dead easy the first year. Add a little water and it will bloom in late December or early January. Getting it to bloom in subsequent years is almost as easy, but they probably will wait until February to sprout their huge trumpet-shaped flowers.
If you got one for Christmas, cut the flower off after it fades and keep the leaves growing like any house plant. Put it outside in a semi-sunny spot in June. When football season starts, bring it inside and shove it in the basement or in a closet and forget it for a couple of months. When the leaves dry to a papery texture, gently pull them off and wait for the bud to appear in the neck of the bulb. Bring it back into the light and start all over again.
An underused winter bloomer is the camellia, a street tree in the South but a long lived house plant here. Citrus are also southern trees that adapt well to pot culture in the North. Their late winter flowers are prosaic, but they’ll perfume the room with a luscious scent.
It is comforting to have these, and I don’t want to sound unappreciative, but they are like the music played during intermission. But snow and ice are melting, the curtain is about to rise. The crocus are in the wings, and the main show is about to start.
