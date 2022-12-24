Quite recently I wrote about a warm spell we were having. Boy, do I miss that now! I have some clearance bulbs that I was intending to plant, but I foolishly expected the weather to behave better. In December!? Well, it didn’t. And I still have the bulbs, but the ground is now impenetrable.
Many of you have a bag of bulbs out in the garage (go look) that also got delayed. If your thought is to wait until spring to plant them, fuggedaboutit. They’ll be dead, which is why I get really P.O.ed when retailers put their fall bulbs on the clearance shelf in spring. But there are things you can do.
I have a bag of hyacinths and one, only one hyacinth glass. It is a clear vase about eight inches tall with a slightly narrower neck that flairs out slightly at the top. You set the bulb in it and fill it with water so that it just kisses the bottom of the bulb. Within days you will see the roots growing into the water. Put it in a bright spot, like the windowsill over the kitchen sink. That way you can top off the water whenever it gets low.
I still had a lot of hyacinth bulbs, so I went down to the dollar store, now the dollar and a quarter store though they haven’t changed their name. In luck. They had a couple of dozen. I bought four. Thinking they would make nice, easy gifts, I went back the next day. They were all gone. Someone else had a bunch of leftover hyacinth bulbs.
Though a hyacinth vase is the most elegant presentation, if your dollar store is out of them too, you can still force hyacinth bulbs. Any clear (so you can see the water level) container can work. Just fill it with gravel; I have used white stones to good effect. Set the bulb on the stones.
If you took my advice last fall (Hah!) and bought some of the small spring bulbs with unfamiliar names, they are pretty good candidates for late forcing. Not quite as easy as the hyacinth, but still simple enough for a duffer.
You’ll need a smallish pot, some potting soil – maybe the soil in that pot of dead petunias still on the patio – and a cool spot. Bring the dead petunias inside to thaw out. Stick the little bulbs in just below the surface.
Water well and drain in the sink. Put them in a plastic bag, a clear one is best. You probably won’t need to water them again. And if it is a clear bag, you can see when the leaves grow.
Now you need a cool but not freezing spot. Dark or bright, it really doesn’t make much difference at this stage. You want the coldest spot you have that stays above 32 degrees. You think you don’t have such a spot? Think again.
Do you have an attached garage? Perfect. Put it in an outside corner. Or a mud room. A spare bedroom with the heat turned off; put the pot on the floor under a window. An unheated sun porch. Even if your sunporch is heated, put them on the floor in an outside corner. An outside stairwell with a Bilko door. You’ll figure it out.
If you are not certain, one of those indoor/outdoor thermometers with a remote sensor will help you find a place. Expensive for just a pot of crocus, but it can have other uses. For one. it can help you discover your house’s microclimates, in which case it becomes an indoor/indoor thermometer.
When they are a few inches tall, bring the pot into a warmer room and as much sun as you can provide. Or you can leave them in the garage and throw them out next spring.
