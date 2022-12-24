Greenspace_ campbell.jpg

Quite recently I wrote about a warm spell we were having. Boy, do I miss that now! I have some clearance bulbs that I was intending to plant, but I foolishly expected the weather to behave better. In December!? Well, it didn’t. And I still have the bulbs, but the ground is now impenetrable.

Many of you have a bag of bulbs out in the garage (go look) that also got delayed. If your thought is to wait until spring to plant them, fuggedaboutit. They’ll be dead, which is why I get really P.O.ed when retailers put their fall bulbs on the clearance shelf in spring. But there are things you can do.