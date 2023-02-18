I am on crocus watch. The January thaw came in February, but it was worth the wait. As I write, there is no projected end of the warmish spell, and I suspect I am not the only one to notice this. The crocus have.

There are a couple kinds of crocus. The most familiar are the Dutch hybrids with half dollar sized blossoms (remember half dollars?) in several colors. They flower in early spring and are always welcomed. The other kind is the species crocus, a little harder to find in the racks in fall, They are smaller than the Dutch hybrids, having dime sized blossoms, but they form a mass of color and they expand into carpets of color.