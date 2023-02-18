I am on crocus watch. The January thaw came in February, but it was worth the wait. As I write, there is no projected end of the warmish spell, and I suspect I am not the only one to notice this. The crocus have.
There are a couple kinds of crocus. The most familiar are the Dutch hybrids with half dollar sized blossoms (remember half dollars?) in several colors. They flower in early spring and are always welcomed. The other kind is the species crocus, a little harder to find in the racks in fall, They are smaller than the Dutch hybrids, having dime sized blossoms, but they form a mass of color and they expand into carpets of color.
I particularly like planting them, one at a time, in the lawn, where they bloom like jewels about the time the grass starts to green up. Since they are so small, the lawn mower doesn’t cut their heads off and they have time to soak up enough energy to bloom again in following years, though they don’t form big clumps in lawns as they do in normal garden locations.
But what I like most about them is that they bloom weeks earlier than the Dutch hybrids, which are plenty early themselves. But you can expect the species types to show themselves by the first weeks of March, but when the ground is warmed earlier, they can sometimes open in February.
I know roughly where mine are growing and I have been watching. More than watching. I’ve been clearing winter detritus away so I don’t miss them. There are several spots since they not only multiple from the bulbs but self seed in places where I didn’t plant them. I never complained, even if they move in to areas that have other plans for later in the season because the crocus will be gone by then.
As soon as I see the leaves poking up, any day now, I’ll give them some breakfast, watering them with a soluble fertilizer. That’s perfect for bulbs because it is quickly available and bulbs don’t have a lot of time before they go back to sleep.
It’s not much, but it is real gardening. Less prescient gardeners do this sort of job in fall, and they find themselves on a warm day in February calling them outside with nothing to do. Not me. Plenty to do.
In the process of looking for my little hand rake, I came across some forgotten bulbs bought with the best of intentions at half price late last fall. I should know better by now not to do that; they rarely get planted. And now it is too late. Maybe.
But one was a package of alliums called Christophii. Somewhere in the dusty corners of my mind is the thought that alliums don’t need as long a cooling period as – oh, tulips, say. And anyway, what else was I to do with them? So I cleared a spot and planted them. I dug in some time release fertilizer since they will wait until June or July to bloom and their lunch will be waiting for them.
There was also a bag of tulips. Tulips are not so accommodating. They need three months of cold. Buy the weather is still nice. Great even. Might as well plant them, but don’t have high expectations.
There are other easy tasks. Winter weeds have sprung up and it is good to pull them up when they are young. I need to clear leaves away from the crowns of perennials so I can watch them when they first sprout Maybe I’ll even replace some plant labels if I can remember what it was that was labeled. February gardening during warm spells is all the joy without the spring aches and pains. What more could you want.
