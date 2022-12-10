Every couple of years I have to talk about growing amaryllis, because so many people get it wrong. And it is really easy to do it right. Well, pretty easy.
You start with buying the bulb. Those pretty packages with the “kit” are usually not a good idea. They are expensive. They throw in a packet or compressed disk of soil, like a hockey puck, and a plastic pot, total cost maybe a dime, and charge several dollars more. Worst of all, though, is that you don’t get a look at the bulb itself, which may be stingy. Size does matter.
Better to go to the crates of bare bulbs found in better garden centers. You will get a bulb that is bigger and cheaper, an unbeatable combination. If someone gave you a kit, you’ll just have to go with it, but I would recommend you not use the hockey puck.
You can use any decent potting soil, even some from that pot of dead marigolds on the porch. Though to be honest, a bag of new potting soil would be better long term, and yes, there is a long term.
You want a pot no maybe an inch bigger than the bulb. If it looks too small, it’s probably just right. And it MUST have a drainage hole in the bottom.
Put enough soil in the bottom of the pot so that if you set the bulb on it, the neck is above the rim. Then add more soil up to near the top of the bulbous part, some of which should still show. It’s not complicated. Don’t measure.
Here is the kinda tricky part. Water it ever so slightly and put it in a warm spot. Shortly you should see the bud of the flower emerge from the neck and grow. As it gets taller, you can water it more like a regular house plant. Like a regular houseplant that doesn’t like a lot of water. Aim for damp, not wet. If you are going to screw it up, screw it up on the drier side.
The buds open, the magnificent flower blooms, and then the leaves start to grow. Amaryllis is a non-conformist. Maybe that’s why I like them so much.
So far, so good. They’ll bloom almost anywhere, but once they do, cut the faded flowers off and put it in a sunny spot. When the weather warms (it will), move the plant outside. Water it and feed it regularly. All summer long.
Now comes the important part if you want to enjoy it again next winter. When the nights drop regularly into the forties, bring it inside, put it in an out of the way spot, and ignore it. Completely. No water. The leaves will eventually wither and dry to a papery texture, when you can pick them off. But not before. You’ll notice that the bulb gets larger as the leaves wither.
Once the leaves are gone, bring it into a warm spot. Wait for the bud. It will probably be later than that first year, sometimes much later, but it will come. Then refer back to paragraph seven.
Now for the best part. These amaryllis are so eager to bloom that it takes some effort to stop them. In fact they will sometimes bloom right in the store in their boxes. If the stem is sticking out with a bud, it is safe to buy and cut your waiting time down. If it has actually bloomed, wait.
Not long after it blooms in the store, they will face drastic mark downs. You can stock up for next year. In fact, you can buy several and plant them in a large pot for a display like you see in the catalogs. And you can skip the first half of this column (sorry I didn’t tell you in time) and begin with paragraph ten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.