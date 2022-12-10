Every couple of years I have to talk about growing amaryllis, because so many people get it wrong. And it is really easy to do it right. Well, pretty easy.

You start with buying the bulb. Those pretty packages with the “kit” are usually not a good idea. They are expensive. They throw in a packet or compressed disk of soil, like a hockey puck, and a plastic pot, total cost maybe a dime, and charge several dollars more. Worst of all, though, is that you don’t get a look at the bulb itself, which may be stingy. Size does matter.