Greenspace_ campbell.jpg

The Rose Bowl is always a special event, and when Penn State is playing it is Do Not Disturb time. But regardless of what the game itself brings, I always watch in awe the Rose Parade. Here is why – thirty million flowers.

The rule is that anything visible on a float must be organic, specifically plant based. Though there are nuts and seeds, the vivid colors all come from flowers, tens of thousands glued to every float. In January.