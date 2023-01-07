The Rose Bowl is always a special event, and when Penn State is playing it is Do Not Disturb time. But regardless of what the game itself brings, I always watch in awe the Rose Parade. Here is why – thirty million flowers.
The rule is that anything visible on a float must be organic, specifically plant based. Though there are nuts and seeds, the vivid colors all come from flowers, tens of thousands glued to every float. In January.
Touring the construction building, the commentator said that the hardest color was blue. That wasn’t news to me. I’ve been fumbling with a blue garden for several years. The job is easier for me, though. Their flowers must be not only blue but tough enough to survive being glued to a truck. I don’t need to worry much about that. They were limited mostly to iris and strawflowers. I have a larger pallet.
My first blue flowers go back to the dark ages, a period when no one knew anything, including me. Especially me. Home gardening for most consisted of a row of low yews in front of the foundation. And not knowing much myself, I bought a packet of mixed flower seeds. Some of them grew, and one I loved – very low, spreading, buried under tiny deep blue flowers. At the time I didn’t know a lobelia from a lovelier. Turns out the local Cooperative Extension office where I lived then didn’t either, since it wasn’t a cow.
I eventually learned its name. And then I learned its cousins’ names – campanula. Bell flowers. That’swhen I learned that common names were often not helpful because several very different flowers are called bell flowers, but campanulas are always campanulas. Back when I knew even less than I know now I planted some campanulas in an inhospitable spot, and decades later they are still there.
Lobelias are not always blue. A fairly common perennial is Lobelia cardinalis. Can you guess what color the flowers are? If you have a wet spot in your garden that kills most perennials you try to grow there, this is a plant for you.
It wasn’t long before I discovered salvias. Like the lobelias, there are red varieties, but most are blue. One in aprticular stole my heart, Black and Blue, though that isn’t a particularly romantic name. I grow it in the garden and also in a largish container. Container grown plants are less hardy than the same plant in the ground, so this salvia sits on the cold sunporch looking every bit like an empty pot. But soon it will stretch and yawn and poke little green things up through the soil. Come late February, I will be checking for them every day, a welcome sign of spring. And it will bloom when the garden sibling is just waking up.
I was getting a bunch of blue flowers scattered here and there, and I decided to make a blue garden. I’m still working on it.
There was a patch outside the kitchen door that already anticipated blue with a clump of Japanese iris in sky blue. It is a heavenly color. And I have another clump of Japanese iris that are a deeper blue somewhere that will go well with them, but I need to find them and it is hard to tell what is blue in January,
Which brings us to a small problem. Blue and red are colors marketing departments lie about. I have seen supposedly red flowers that take considerable imagination to see red. And blue flowers are frequently purple if you wanted to be honest. But most marketing departments don’t want to be honest. So let me tell you a secret they won’t tell you: There are no blue roses.
