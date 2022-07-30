There are gardeners, I am told, who get by with just one spading fork, just one garden rake, just one trowel. How sad. I’m told they get by, no problems, but I don’t understand how.

I work on the principle that if I have several rakes, I’m more likely to put my hands on one when I need it. Though my garden is not large, it is plenty large enough to lose tools. Auctions and yard sales allow me to augment my arsenal without crippling expense.