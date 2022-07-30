There are gardeners, I am told, who get by with just one spading fork, just one garden rake, just one trowel. How sad. I’m told they get by, no problems, but I don’t understand how.
I work on the principle that if I have several rakes, I’m more likely to put my hands on one when I need it. Though my garden is not large, it is plenty large enough to lose tools. Auctions and yard sales allow me to augment my arsenal without crippling expense.
Occasionally as I rummage through others’ unwanted goods, I find a real prize, usually at rock bottom price because no sane person would want it. Like what may be a medical packer. I don’t even want to know what it is used for.
A packer seems to be a surgical implement. I know that from watching medical dramas on TV, where the doctor holds out his open hand, shouts, “packer,” and the nurse slaps this thing in his palm. It’s a stainless steel rod, maybe 3/8ths of an inch around and a foot long. One end is spatulate, like a flattened spoon, the other gently curved, like a shepherd’s crook. The moment I saw it, I knew I had to have it, even though less prescient browsers had passed it by.
It is THE perfect potting-up tool. When moving a plant to a larger pot, that pot should be only slightly larger, yet the new soil packed around the outside must be firm. A medical packer does that job.
There is a really easy way to re-pot a potted plant. Find a new, slightly larger pot and dump a handful of soil in the bottom. Then take the target plant out of its own pot and set the plant aside. Put the old pot inside the new one and pack the soil around the sides. When this is done, slip the old pot out and drop the plant in the resulting hole. Voila. Perfect fit and no root damage from the packing operation. It works 50 percent of the time. That is an average of when I do it when I am alone, when it always works, and when I am doing in in front of other people, when it never works.
If you have several overgrown plants of different sizes, you now take the next smaller one, pot it into the container just vacated by the first plant, and on down the line. You can re-pot a number of plants that way, and you only needed one new pot.
There are many things gardeners use to pack that soil — dowels, silverware of different sorts, even fingers. But the packer is perfect, and surgical stainless steel can sit outside for decades and still look like it just came out of the box.
Another yard sale find was an entrenching tool. I managed to get through three years of service to my country without gaining intimate knowledge of this ubiquitous military utensil. Now I use it constantly.
This short, smallish shovel is great for very unmilitary service in the perennial bed. Planting a perennial grown in a gallon pot is too small a job for a normal shovel, too large for a trowel. It’s a job for an entrenching tool. And the stubby handle allows you to wield it in a crowded bed without knocking over all the plants behind you.
Then there was the rake I found with no handle. Twenty five cents. It was a perfect match for a broken handle I had at home. I now have a garden rake with a two foot handle for those little jobs in the raised beds. If they made a tool for this purpose, which they don’t, it would cost twenty bucks or more.
There’s a lesson here. Maybe two. Don’t pass up a yard sale offering just because it appears useless. And if you hold a yard sale, pray that I stop by.
