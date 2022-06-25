Like many, I have Steven Hawking’s book, A Brief History of Time, sitting on the shelf with the bookmark stuck at page 8. Tom Clancy he isn’t, and time is more complicated than just glancing at your watch.
Time vexes gardeners, too. Many green thumbs, who could happily spend a weekend with friends who hold antithetical views on religion or politics, will come to blows over when to water and weed.
Part of the problem is in the nature of rules. Some garden writer will opine that you should not water in the morning because too much of the water will evaporate during the day and be wasted. The reader takes that as a rule, unaware that perhaps the writer lives in California’s Central Valley where the sun sucks up high-cost moisture in a nonce. Still, an expert said it, so it must be true.
Your neighbor may have read another piece where the writer said not to water in the evening because the plants will go into the night wet and be prone to all kinds of disease. Now he has a rule, given perhaps by an expert growing on the Mid-Atlantic coast, and the battle lines are drawn.
Some will tell you not to water during the middle of the day. The rationale for this is that drops on the leaves act like tiny magnifying glasses, concentrating the sun’s rays and burning little spots on the leaves. I have never seen this. Possibly the sun is not strong enough at this — what is it, longitude or latitude? — latitude. More likely it’s because I have such a wondrous variety of spots on my plants’ leaves that a few new ones go unnoticed.
So when do I water? I have a simple rule. I water when I have the time. Sometimes it is with my morning coffee in my hand, sometimes with an evening cocktail.
It is important not to water unless you have the time to do it thoroughly. Here in the Northeast, rain does much of the work for us. But during the occasional dry spell, light and frequent watering does more harm than good. You concentrate the moisture in the top inch of soil, leaving deeper levels dry. Roots seek out this wet layer and concentrate near the surface rather than way down where the moisture supply is more reliable. Then you forget to water one day, the surface dries to dust, and the plant collapses. So don’t water at all unless you can water deep.
Then there is the matter of when to cultivate. Believe it or not, there are gardeners who cultivate at night. In the dark.
The theory is that when you cultivate, you expose weed seeds. Right. And weed seeds germinate when exposed, however briefly, to light. Right. So if you cultivate in the dark, the seeds are never exposed to light and don’t sprout, so the ground stays clear.
Stays clear? Hah! It may reduce the number of seeds that grow, but there will be enough that you’ll still have to go out some night next week and do it all over again. My neighbors think I am strange enough already without worrying about why I’m out in the garden instead of watching Netflix.
The garden doesn’t really care much when you cultivate, but you might. On hot days, early morning certainly has its advantages.
As the sun works its way around my house in its daily circuit, different areas are sunny or shady at different times. In summer I schedule tasks so I am working in the shady spots. In spring and fall I seek out the sun. But never the moon.
