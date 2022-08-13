If you ever doubted that the New York Times was anti-American, they have now come out against grass. No, not the drug kind you smoke; they favor that. They are against lawns. They have put up a video titled “Kill your Lawn, before it kills you.” Google it.
They claim that lawns, which they characterize as once exclusive to the hated rich, took over the middle class suburbs where it is murdering the Earth. Lawn mowers pollute the air and chemicals poison the soil and nearby water, and watering wastes vital resources.
I am way ahead of them. My Perfect Lawn, the small patch of grass that I have doted on for decades, would now hardly pass as a decent pasture. But at least it is still green, thanks mostly to the encroaching clover, which for years I tried to keep out. Clover is a legume, and if fixes nitrogen in the soil to feed the grass. No chemical fertilizer necessary. And healthy, well fed grass deals better with drought.
Most lawns turn brown in August, particularly this year, and lawn fanatics panic; they’re sure it is dying. They forget that it turned brown last August and survived just fine, as it has done for millions of years. They stand out there with a hose causing more damage than good. They soak the top quarter inch of soil, if that, and by lunch it is dry again, but not before it has encouraged the roots to grow in that quarter inch. If you can’t water for at least half an hour, preferably an hour, don’t water at all. And no more than once every few days.
While I have a well earned reputation for killing plants, I also save plants. Entering a retail nursery, I head straight for the dead plant cart. And this has been a particularly good year for dead plants at greatly reduced prices. Some are there because of inept care, some because their blossoms have come and gone, some have just aged out.
In the first category were some formerly expensive patio trees, an olive tree and a variegated pink lemon. (I know; it was new to me, too.) They were potted up, but then the pots were put in a decorative container that had no drainage holes. The result was that they spent several weeks struggling in a swimming pool. Olive trees in particular hate that, but few plants much like it.
Both had lost most of their leaves. That was six weeks ago, and I can tell you that both are now the picture of health and eagerly putting out new growth. I potted them up in larger containers, added dry soil around the edges, and waited a day for that dry soil to pull the excess water out of the sodden root ball before watering. I then gave them a liquid fertilizer and put them in the sun. They tried to hug me.
Plants that have been parched rather than drowned get a different treatment. Simply watering them isn’t enough. The soil ball has shrunken and any water you pour in runs down the sides and out of the pot. You need to soak them, submerge them in a bucket of water. Hold the soil ball in with your hand or it will try to float out. Don’t be afraid to soak the foliage too.
Before you feed them you need to do some cutting, depending on how bedraggled they are. Faded blooms need to be cut off and maybe more. Many benefit by cutting them back, sometimes way back. Whether they go then into a sunny spot or shade depends on the type of plant, but all benefit from some morning sun.
There is great satisfaction in bringing a disheveled plant back into vigorous healthy growth. It almost makes up for the dead lawn.
