If you ever doubted that the New York Times was anti-American, they have now come out against grass. No, not the drug kind you smoke; they favor that. They are against lawns. They have put up a video titled “Kill your Lawn, before it kills you.” Google it.

They claim that lawns, which they characterize as once exclusive to the hated rich, took over the middle class suburbs where it is murdering the Earth. Lawn mowers pollute the air and chemicals poison the soil and nearby water, and watering wastes vital resources.