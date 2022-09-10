Everyone is making weather predictions based on climate change. No one seems to know what he’s talking about, so I see no reason why I shouldn’t chime in.

I predict that it will soon start to get colder, and darker, and drearier, and that it will stay that way for several months before it warms up again. While the professionals and the experts dissent and debate ad infinitum, I doubt if anyone will challenge my prediction. That makes it the rarest of the rare, a prediction you can actually use to plan future action.