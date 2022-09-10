Everyone is making weather predictions based on climate change. No one seems to know what he’s talking about, so I see no reason why I shouldn’t chime in.
I predict that it will soon start to get colder, and darker, and drearier, and that it will stay that way for several months before it warms up again. While the professionals and the experts dissent and debate ad infinitum, I doubt if anyone will challenge my prediction. That makes it the rarest of the rare, a prediction you can actually use to plan future action.
One action plan for gardeners is getting flowers inside throughout the dreary season. Though you may think of it as one long malaise, it actually breaks into three parts — late fall, mid-winter, and early spring. And flowers for each phase require planning and action now.
When the garden starts to doze off, the best way to have flowers indoors is to bring some garden annuals in. Often people try this, find that they get frowzy after a few weeks, and think that they have failed. That’s the wrong attitude. Enjoy them for a while and dump them.
Geraniums, petunias, and wax begonias work best for me. It is easier if they were growing in a pot outside, but you can dig them out of the ground and pot them. Cut them back by half and give them a good feeding. After doing this, leave them out in the sun as long as you can, bringing them in when the nights drop into the low forties.
That will get you through until the traditional winter bloomers come on line. But those need your attention now, too. It’s time to stop watering the amaryllis and put them in a dark spot. Don’t remove the leaves until they are papery dry.
Clivia needs to dry out now, too, but not in the dark. This spectacular houseplant deserves to be in every home. An attractive foliage plant year round, long living, truly happy in low light, easy enough for the rankest amateur, and in late winter it rewards us with one or more grapefruit sized blossoms in glowing orange. The only thing you have to know to grow it is that it needs to be bone dry from October to March. No water. Just dust it occasionally.
Another wonderful winter bloomer is Veltheimia, a South African bulb. Coming from the Southern Hemisphere, it gets its seasons mixed up and blooms reliably every winter with pink flowers that last for weeks. In spring it goes dormant and you can just shove the pot in the basement.
A much neglected winter bloomer is the camellia. A yard tree in the south, there are many small varieties that take to pots in a cool room in the north. Someday growers will catch on to this glamorous plant and start a craze.
As the flowers of these mid-winter performers fade, the forced spring bulbs come into their own first the smaller bulbs like iphion and grape hyacinths, then the more well known tulips and daffodils. Head to the garden centers to stock up while the supply is still good. I haven’t covered bulb forcing in several years, so maybe I should do that next week.
In any event, there is plenty to do right now. It will keep you busy and take your mind off what’s coming.
