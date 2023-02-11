Most people don’t think of February as one of your really big gardening months. In fact most people try not to think of February at all. But February is a month of harbingers, and there is plenty to do in preparation for the impending spring.

One eagerly waited event of late winter here is the emergence of buds on the clivia. They will expand quickly into tennis ball sized bunches of orange florets. The clivia has sat since October without a taste of water. Now it is time to give it a sip, a small sip, and as the buds open work it back to a normal watering schedule.