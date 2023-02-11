Most people don’t think of February as one of your really big gardening months. In fact most people try not to think of February at all. But February is a month of harbingers, and there is plenty to do in preparation for the impending spring.
One eagerly waited event of late winter here is the emergence of buds on the clivia. They will expand quickly into tennis ball sized bunches of orange florets. The clivia has sat since October without a taste of water. Now it is time to give it a sip, a small sip, and as the buds open work it back to a normal watering schedule.
Other house plants are waking, too, and putting out fresh new leaves. In the dead of winter their water requirements, though not as abstemious as the clivia, are minimal. There is little light and so little growth. As the sun gets higher and the days get longer, they’ll need more water more often. This always sneaks up on me. Every year I lose a plant or two because they see spring while I’m still thinking winter.
Those that are visibly growing will even get their first dose of fertilizer. I never feed in winter, because plants that aren’t growing aren’t eating. But now they’re waking up hungry.
Also stirring are the potted spring bulbs in the cellar bulkhead door. Roots are growing out the hole in the bottom of the pots and nubbins of growth show above the soil. It’s time.
The easiest way to bungle bulb forcing is to bring them out of the cold too early. Tulips and daffodils need 13 to 16 weeks in the dark and cold. February is about the right time to bring them in.
The second easiest way to blow it is to give them too much warmth too soon. They like cool but not cold temperatures while the leaves grow and the buds swell. An unheated sun porch is often right on the nose, or a well lighted mud room, or a closed off spare room. When the buds show the first hint of color around the edges, bring them into the living room and enjoy.
February is amaryllis season. I always get questions from neophytes who got their first amaryllis for Christmas and threw out the care instructions. I race through the drill like a priest with a noon tee time.
[Deep breath] Keep the amaryllis growing in a sunny window water and feed like any houseplant put it outside in June bring it back inside in late September stop watering let the leaves die until they are brown and papery before removing them leave it dry until the bud appears then start all over again. That takes care of that for another year.
The best thing about February is that we can actually plant some seeds. Not a lot, I’ll admit, but at least we can start the onions. Real gardening.
If you usually plant onion sets, you can only grow cooking onions, not the big, sweet topper for the back yard burger. Sweet onions are grown from seed, but don’t worry. It is the easiest seed there is to grow, a perfect confidence builder for the beginner. Just scatter seed on some damp store-bought seed starting mix. They’ll be up in days. Put them on a sunny windowsill, keep watered, feed lightly and occasionally. If they grow too tall and fall over, cut them back to four inches with scissors. In April tease them apart and plant them outside. Nothing to it.
Those are just a few of the things you can do in February. A long list, and it doesn’t even include the main job of leafing through catalogs and dreaming.
