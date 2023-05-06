I had to explain to a friend from the city that up here glads are considered a vegetable. In every country garden you will find, growing with the corn and beans and squash, a row of gladioli, a long row. Country folks are frugal, and glads form cormels, little baby bulbs, which certainly can’t be just tossed out. Space is not the problem it can be where land is priced by the square foot, so the cormels make another row with the parsnips to grow to blooming size in a couple of years.

As a result, people in the country give away glads like zucchini, and in August the humblest wooden church has buckets of blooms that would shame a city cathedral, where flowers are bought rather than brought.