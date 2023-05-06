I had to explain to a friend from the city that up here glads are considered a vegetable. In every country garden you will find, growing with the corn and beans and squash, a row of gladioli, a long row. Country folks are frugal, and glads form cormels, little baby bulbs, which certainly can’t be just tossed out. Space is not the problem it can be where land is priced by the square foot, so the cormels make another row with the parsnips to grow to blooming size in a couple of years.
As a result, people in the country give away glads like zucchini, and in August the humblest wooden church has buckets of blooms that would shame a city cathedral, where flowers are bought rather than brought.
The name gladiolus comes from the Latin gladius, the notorious Roman short sword, because of its sword shaped leaves. But don’t run off to the movie Gladiators thinking you will see burly Roman mercenaries swatting at each other with bouquets of flowers. Not even close.
I throw in that tidbit because otherwise it could be hard to fill out a whole column on gladiolus. They’re too easy. Stick ‘em in the ground in a sunny spot, pointy end up, about six inches apart and a couple inches deep. Wait three months. Pick. No editor’s going to pay me for that.
I have never been able to make glads look right in my flower border, but I have seen some who have. They look passably fitting in a cottage garden setting, where they fit in with the riot of colors and textures. But it takes a true artist to pull that off.
Besides, most people grow glads to cut and bring inside. If you plant them in a cottage garden for display, you’ve pretty much got to leave them there. That’s why they usually get planted out with the beans. Or maybe along the garage.
Glads are in the stores now. Megamarts have bags of a dozen of one variety and maybe a bigger bag with mixed colors at a very cheap price. Habitual readers will recall that I have often railed against buying mixed seeds or bulbs or annuals. It is my one hard and fast rule. Don’t buy cheap mixes. Never.
You can ignore that rule with glads. The nice thing about mixed glads is that the different varieties will likely bloom at different times. So you will have a flush of red glads for a bouquet, and when they fade the yellow ones will come out. You can mark them this year and plant them separately next season, but it isn’t really necessary.
If you got a dozen of one color, you should plant them in succession. Put a few corms out now, wait two weeks, plant a few more. That way you can keep the vase in the dining room full for a month or two with fresh blossoms.
Many gardeners don’t realize that glads will take some cold. You can plant them out in April, as soon as the soil thaws and dries out. And you can plant them as late as mid-July. If you keep planting, you can have bouquets from July to October.
They’ll take some cold, but not as much as our winters can deliver. Sometime before Thanksgiving the corms must be dug up and stored. They’re not finicky about it. I just shake the soil off and put them in onion bags hanging from the basement rafters.
You can get itty bitty glads or humongous ones, but they all look good in a vase, and they practically arrange themselves. They’re cheap and easy and last for years. What more can you ask of a cut flower?
