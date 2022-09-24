I gave bad advice. I’m sorry. It’s not the first time, but it is the first time I knew it when I was doing it. I was running out of space, and the bad advice was shorter than the right advice. But now I’m sitting here with a whole blank page waiting.
It was brief and doubtless ignored by almost everyone. And in my defense, there are some gardeners for who it actually works, I have no idea why; I suspect witchcraft. It doesn’t work for me.
I said you can save tender annuals growing in the ground by digging them up, potting them, and moving them into your living room. I should have included the word “theoretically.” They often die, or at best look decrepit.
A better way is to root cuttings, and soon because Father Frost is not far off (shudder). The traditional method is to root plants in a glass of water on the windowsill over the kitchen sink. This works about as well as digging them up and potting them.
I use a propagation box, or prop box, sold as sweater boxes by stores that don’t know what propagation means. Find one with a clear lid. (Or throw away the solid color lid and cover the box with a pane of glass, rigid plastic, or kitchen wrap like leftovers in the fridge.)
Now you need a medium, a soil-like substance to stick the cuttings into. I use a 50/50 mixture of Perlite and peat-based potting soil, both available in small bags in garden centers or well stocked big box stores, if they haven’t moved them into the back to make room for the plastic Christmas trees.
The medium should be moist but not sodden. I use willow water – willow twigs seeped in water for a couple of days – or, when I don’t have the time or the fancy to bother, aspirin water. Yeah, that aspirin. I crush and dissolve one full size aspirin in a gallon of warm water. And when I take the cuttings, I soak them for a couple of hours in that water.
Cuttings should be six or seven inches long cut just below a node. If there are flowers or even buds, pinch them off. Given the choice, a plant will put all of its energy into making seeds rather than roots. Pull the bottom set of leaves off and the next. Keep going until you have three to five small leaves at the top. If any of those leaves are large, for example brugmansia, cut two thirds of the leaf off.
Dip the bottom of the stem in rooting powder. If you want to. It might speed the process up. Then make a hole in the medium with your finger so you don’t rub the rooting powder off and stick the cutting in, firming the medium around it.
Put the prop box in a spot that gets bright light but not direct sun. Bottom heat helps a whole lot if you can manage it. A warming mat is a very worthwhile investment if you are going to make a lot of new plants.
In two or three or four weeks, give each cutting a gentle tug. If it resists, it has roots. Lift the cutting and check the roots. If they are the size of a silver dollar or a bit bigger, it is time to pot it up. Put the potted plantlet in a bread bag with the top open to ease its way into the less humid air. Gradually over a week fold the top down.
If the cutting comes out easily, wait a week or two and try again. By now the medium might want a wee bit more water. Before long you will have more little plants than you have room for. Or you can do what more readers do, at least the smart ones: Ignore me.
