I gave bad advice. I’m sorry. It’s not the first time, but it is the first time I knew it when I was doing it. I was running out of space, and the bad advice was shorter than the right advice. But now I’m sitting here with a whole blank page waiting.

It was brief and doubtless ignored by almost everyone. And in my defense, there are some gardeners for who it actually works, I have no idea why; I suspect witchcraft. It doesn’t work for me.