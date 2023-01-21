Greenspace_ campbell.jpg

It has been an open winter. Thanks to this, the deer have dined in the woods and kept out of our gardens. Mostly. Some of you are saying, “Oh yeah?” Despite the bountiful buffet nature is providing this year, your garden is still full of deer and ragged rhododendrons. And here we come to the biggest problem of deer control.

Deer are individualists. Some come to the garden eagerly, others reluctantly. And more to the point, some are deterred by methods that others ignore, and vice versa. So you hear of a sure fire technique, try it without success, and, discouraged, quit trying. What you should do is try something else. And to that end, I list here everything I’ve heard on the subject. None of this is scientific, but everything worked for someone.