It has been an open winter. Thanks to this, the deer have dined in the woods and kept out of our gardens. Mostly. Some of you are saying, “Oh yeah?” Despite the bountiful buffet nature is providing this year, your garden is still full of deer and ragged rhododendrons. And here we come to the biggest problem of deer control.
Deer are individualists. Some come to the garden eagerly, others reluctantly. And more to the point, some are deterred by methods that others ignore, and vice versa. So you hear of a sure fire technique, try it without success, and, discouraged, quit trying. What you should do is try something else. And to that end, I list here everything I’ve heard on the subject. None of this is scientific, but everything worked for someone.
There are two approaches to keeping deer from devouring the fruits of your labor. You can try to keep them out entirely, or you can make your landscape unpalatable.
Experts tell us to build a fence. Hah! They know this doesn’t really work very well, so they go on to tell us for best results to build two fences six feet apart. Maybe electrify one. Hire armed guards. Before I put that kind of money into something that may not work, I’ll experiment with cheaper solutions.
If you know where they are coming in, unroll some chicken wire flat on the ground; make it two rolls wide. Deer don’t like to step on this. Or string monofilament fish line between the trees. They’ll run into it and get spooked. Maybe.
Various substances are reputed to repel deer. Some commercial products work pretty well. On some deer. Ask for recommendations at your garden center. Ask them about you a money-back guarantee.
Cleome, a tall and easy annual, is a favorite of some gardeners. Supposedly deer won’t go near a bed with cleome in it. And if it doesn’t work, at least you have attractive flowers.
Home remedies range from the prosaic to the ... well, let’s say imaginative. Lifebuoy soap — and I’m told by purists that it must be Lifebuoy — hung from shrubs every four feet is an old one. So is human hair, collected from the barber shop and packed in bags made from discarded nylons. Or Zoo Doo, a product best left unexplained.
Following the same aromatic principle, I am told that ... let’s see, how can I put this. You know when you take your dog for a walk how he marks his territory? Right. Well, similar human scents, applied regularly, seem to repel deer. While this has the advantage of being very cheap, I’d hate to have to explain it to a judge.
For small areas or select plants, maybe it’s better just to make it taste bad. Again there are several products made for just this purpose, and your garden center can give you the run-down.
I mix my own. In winter I spray my rhododendrons with Wilt-Pruf to prevent damage from winter sun and drying winds. Since I’m doing that anyway, I just mix in a healthy shot of Tabasco when I do it, and I put a heavy dose on the buds. Buds are deer dessert. They go after rhododendron buds like women after chocolate. Would you put hot pepper on your chocolate?
In the larger view, deer are pretty things. Tasty, too. And that suggests a final solution for those of you in less populated areas.
