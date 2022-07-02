July and December have one thing in common: They are both months in which we face our excesses. In December it is the bag of bulbs, bought enthusiastically in fall, found weeks later sitting in the garage. In July it is the six packs that a month ago you were certain you could squeeze in somewhere. They sit now in the shade, sickly green, wilting daily, roots filling the cell and escaping through the holes, an affront to the grand expectations of spring.
Let’s face it: These are no longer prime specimens of the nurseryman’s art. But you might as well do something with them. If there ever was a corner of the garden free for them, it is gone now, stolen by the mid-summer vigor of the established plants. The only answer is containers.
If you happen to have a lingering pack or two of impatiens, you can have an almost instant garden in spots where it would be otherwise impossible. I have an area under a maple that won’t even support weeds, but it is blazing with color thanks to potted impatiens. Placed about a foot apart, they quickly grow together and hide the pots, so it looks like a real garden.
The key to this instant garden is that stack of black gallon nursery pots out in the garage. If you have been so improvident as to throw them away, an early morning walk on garbage pick up day is in order.
Fill the pot with store bought soil and pop one plant in each one. You’ll want to loosen the mat of roots that circle around the bottom first. Don’t be afraid; they’ll take it in stride. Follow up with a watering of 15-30-15 fertilizer.
Or maybe this is time to get that window box you’ve been thinking about for years. They’ll give you a place to stick those geraniums and petunias you just couldn’t resist. Geraniums and petunias are particularly good for window boxes because they’ll take the drought when you forget to water.
If a window box isn’t in the picture, maybe you’ve been craving a big patio tub. The fancy ones from the garden center can be budget busters. And what happened to the half whiskey barrels that were piled outside every discount store a few years ago? They seem to have disappeared. But there is a cheap, attractive, and practical alternative if you’re willing to look around.
Industrial 55 gallon plastic drums make great planters, and they range from cheap to free. They come in several colors (I like the black) and last forever. Cut them in half with a saber saw and you’ve got two planters, so next season you can buy even more excess plants.
Let’s say you were diligent and actually got almost all of your marigolds and wax begonias and petunias in the ground, and there are only a couple of stragglers. That’s still no reason to waste them.
You don’t need flower pots. The first time I saw an old boot planted with French marigolds I thought it was a knock out. Since then it has become almost a cliché, but still charming if no longer unique. Or an old watering can planted with flowers or greens looks great in a corner of the porch. Spray on a coat of paint if you’re picky.
Or drag out the step stool and look in that cabinet over the refrigerator, the one that hasn’t been opened since Christmas. There’s the fondue dish that’s been idle since the Nixon administration and the soup tureen that followed you home from a yard sale.
Look around. You’re sure to find something that will be better than the lingering death they are suffering now.
