It irks me. I’m looking at someone’s garden, I see a plant I like, I ask what variety it is. “I dunno,” says the gardener.
Rose is a rose is a rose, it seems, but that’s not strictly true. People do know the names of their roses — Peace or Heritage or Chrysler Imperial. Gertrude Stein might better have said, “Petunia is a petunia is a petunia,” because no one remembers which petunia they planted. Why bother?
Let’s say you wanted some red petunias to attract hummingbirds. You went to the nursery, found a six pack that already had a red bloom or two, took them home and planted them. No problem, right?
You planted them in a hanging basket, up where the hummers can find them, and about the middle of July you notice they are growing straight up instead of trailing gracefully over the side like the pictures you saw in the magazine. You wanted Cascade and you got Celebrity, but you don’t know that because you threw the tag out weeks ago.
Or you planted several kinds of tomatoes, and one of them stands out from the crowd. It tastes like Heaven and loves precisely the conditions in your tiny corner of the world. Which one is it? Who knows.
With the increasing interest in gardening, and with gardeners getting really serious about their craft, breeders have been going crazy hybridizing and selecting out new varieties. There are new colors in old lines, larger flowers, smaller flowers but more of them, taller or shorter habit, disease resistance, improved flavor, earlier, more shade or sun tolerant. You name it. Whatever characteristic they can fiddle with, they are fiddling with, in hopes of giving you exactly the plant you want or need.
And what do you do? You throw the tag out the minute you get home.
Let’s take another look at those red petunias. Hummingbirds have no appreciation for subtlety, and to attract them reliably you want all the red petunias you can stand. Take a moment to talk to your nurseryman and he can point you to cascading varieties for baskets and window boxes and more upright plants for the border. Keep the tags and don’t mix them up.
On the other side of the coin, you may have been growing the same variety of cuke or squash or pepper from the same nursery for years, and you have been very happy with them, but now newer plants are forcing your old favorites off the shelf. They might still be around, but you won’t be able to find them if you never learned their name.
There are a couple of variety names that people do seem to remember for some reason: California Wonder pepper and Iceberg lettuce. Because people recognize these names, seed companies put them in their racks here in the Northeast.
The unfortunate truth, though, is that these are two varieties specifically bred to do well in the Central Valley of California. You may have noticed that our climate is different from California.
If you want big, blocky peppers to grow here, look for Ace. And if you want head lettuce, buy some Ithaca or Great Lakes. There, you’ve learned two variety names already. It’s a start.
