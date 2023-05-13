It irks me. I’m looking at someone’s garden, I see a plant I like, I ask what variety it is. “I dunno,” says the gardener.

Rose is a rose is a rose, it seems, but that’s not strictly true. People do know the names of their roses — Peace or Heritage or Chrysler Imperial. Gertrude Stein might better have said, “Petunia is a petunia is a petunia,” because no one remembers which petunia they planted. Why bother?