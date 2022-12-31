A woman called me once for help with her orange tree. She had brought it back from a Florida vacation, and it wasn’t doing well, not well at all.
Many people bring citrus back from vacations. The sewers of New York City are filled with monster grapefruits that unthinking people have flushed. But this woman had tried to grow hers, and she wasn’t having much success.
I asked the questions — light, water, soil, fertilizer, insects, diseases, pot size. Pot size? What pot? She had planted it in her back yard. And it seems it did not like our Northeastern winter. So here is the first rule of growing citrus in the North: Do not plant them outside. They will die. They may die inside, too, but you have a better chance.
A lot of people plant seeds from their breakfast oranges and grapefruits to grow as a houseplant. They are both attractive and easy. And cheap. Just plunk a seed in a small pot with artificial potting mix, give it a warm spot, and it will soon be up and growing.
I am often asked whether these garbage grown plants will ever have fruit. The answer, except for a fortunate few, is no.
That does not mean, however, that you cannot pick fresh citrus from a plant growing in a sunny room in your house and summering outdoors. Many varieties will bear under reasonable growing conditions. The trick is getting the right variety.
I have a variegated lemon that I bought mainly for its beautiful two-tone leaves. Imagine my delight when a couple of years later it bloomed profusely and set a couple of fruit. This fall and winter I picked well over a dozen lemons from this 18 inch shrub.
And here is the truly amazing thing: They were absolutely delicious. I know that food you grow yourself often tastes better than food you buy, and I think that is at least partly psychological. But these lemons were clearly more lemony and sweeter than anything from a supermarket.
The variegated form is a sport of the Ponderosa lemon, and mine produced lemon sized fruit. The green leafed Ponderosa produces lemons the size of grapefruit. Imagine — one lemon will make a pie. If you ever see this giant in a fruit market, get one, make a lemon pie (I’ll send you my address), and plant the seeds.
Lemons are more cold tolerant than most people think, oranges a little less so, grapefruit less still, but they all like cool night temperatures now. My lemon winters on the unheated sun porch, where temperatures drop well into the 40s at night. It goes semi dormant, and fruit that set in summer sun and heat outside wait until the next season to ripen. My young blood orange, now in full, fragrant bloom, gets a kinder site.
Care is a breeze. Pot them in an artificial peat-based soil. They are not ravenous feeders. An occasional watering with 15-30-15 fertilizer during the summer is all they need.
Citrus left most of their insect pests behind in warmer climes, but mealy bugs will occasionally find them. A few minutes with a Q-tip and alcohol takes care of that.
They are great house plants. But the best part is the thrill of picking and eating your own tropical fruit. Especially in the midst of a January blizzard. You can’t do that with your African violet.
