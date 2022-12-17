Around -Christmas every garden column has some bilge on caring for your poinsettia. What we really need is information on how to kill the things.
There was a time in the dim past when you would bring a poinsettia home the second week in December and you could count on it being obligingly leafless by New Year’s Day. There was no guilt involved in putting it out on the curb with the Christmas wrappings.
Over the decades three generations of a demented California family named Ecke have been “improving” the strain. They have created a Frankenstein plant that flaunts its dusty but still garish red bracts in the corner of the living room well into tulip season. And of course we cannot throw out a blooming plant, no matter how much we want to be rid of it.
Campbell to the rescue. I have several sure fire ways to kill this horticultural equivalent of the living dead. These have all been tested by me and proven to work.
The easiest way to do them in is to leave that red foil wrapper on the pot. This will trap water, forming a fetid pool that will rot the roots. It is a slow death, but I revel in watching it.
If you took the advice of a knowledgeable gardener and removed the foil, it is still possible to set a fatal watering regimen. Just alternate drowning and parching them. While many plants thrive on this kind of treatment, poinsettias resent it. They may linger a while, but you can count on them kicking the bucket before you need the bucket for spring gardening chores.
The drowning/parching process is not as easy as it sounds, even for the horticulturally challenged, for whom it should be second nature.
The problem is that poinsettias are often grown in peat blocks, and when they dry out it is well nigh impossible to drench them again. Not only that, they shrink, so when you pour water into the top of the pot, it runs down the inside and out the bottom, leaving the so-called soil still dry.
The best way to remoisten soil in any plant that has dried to near extinction is to fill the sink with water and submerge the pot, leaving it until the bubbles stop. But with those peat blocks, the things actually float. Push the pot to the bottom, let go, and it will resurface with the force of a submarine-launched missile. Hold the pot under with your hand and the soil ball will pop out and bob up. You need to hold the whole thing underwater with your hands over the soil.
When bungled watering fails, fire and ice may suffice. Put the plant on a radiator or a foot away from the Yule log. Or set it on the draftiest windowsill in the house with winter breezes strong enough to move the leaves. A radiator under a drafty window is a windfall.
If Valentine’s Day comes and goes with the poinsettia still in robust good health, try a combination of all these methods.
Modern poinsettias are the Rasputin of the plant kingdom. When a team of assassins set out to rid Russia of the Mad Monk, they first poisoned him. He walked away. Then they shot and stabbed him and pronounced him dead. He got up. So they beat him and tied him up and threw him into a frigid river. It seems to have worked.
So take heart. With determination you can knock off that poinsettia and give it a respectful curbside service before the 4th of July picnic.
