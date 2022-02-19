I have seldom written about camellias, and there is good reason for it. I don’t know much about camellias. However, in the well established tradition of this column, I am about to tell you everything I know and a little bit more.
Generally I write about what I grow, and I hadn’t tried camellias until a few years ago. They are, after all, a southern yard tree, hardy up to the Carolinas, growing to around 40 feet, not the sort of thing you would think of in a northern kitchen.
Their main attraction, aside from neat evergreen foliage, is that they bloom in winter. And after all, my unheated sunporch has a climate about like North Carolina. So I thought I’d give them a try. Although they grow into trees in southern yards, it was going to take a long time for that to happen in pots on my sunporch. I got three, and two are still alive.
For a couple of years I was perfectly pleased with their small, glossy leaves and their bonsai-like habit. Plenty of plants have endeared themselves with nothing to offer but green.
But last year they bloomed, and what had been just nice little plants turned dazzling. With a flower that could hold its own against the blooms in any June garden, it was absolutely sensational in mid-winter.
The first to bloom was Camellia sasanqua “Yuletide.” It was right on schedule and garbed in the spirit of the season. Only eight inches tall and still in a four inch pot, the dark green tiny tree formed a perfect backdrop for the dozen thumbnail sized single blossoms, red with a tuft of yellow in the center. It looked like something that should be boxed and stored in the attic after Christmas.
The second, Camellia japonica ‘Kramer’s Supreme’, had buds as large as the flowers on Yuletide, and in January they began to open into five inch pompoms in fire engine red.
Each blossom lasts a couple of weeks, and they open in sequence from January through March.
And the great thing is that this dramatic display comes on plants that are easy to grow. After all, two thirds of mine lived.
I picked up a booklet on camellias and learned that they “will flower outdoors between the south coast and central Scotland.” Big help. Are the British the only people who write gardening books?
But it turns out that I was doing everything about right, at least two thirds of the time. They like an organic soil on the acid side, the kind of mix you’d use for azaleas. They like bright light, but not necessarily direct sun. And they like cool temperatures, especially in winter — no problem there — 40 to 50 at night, not over 70 during the day if you can help it.
The book said they like even moisture, never drying out. That may account for the fatality.
In winter I keep my plants very much on the dry side, as much from neglect as intent. But two of them seem to have prospered on this regimen.
In summer I put them outside in dappled shade and water and feed them like all the other plants.
The only real difficulty with camellias is finding them. For some reason you aren’t likely to walk into the local megamart and see them on sale. Y
ou’ve got to seek them out. But believe me, it’s worth the effort.
