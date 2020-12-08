SAYRE — Due to the pandemic, the Annual Breakfast with Santa event has been canceled this year. In place of this event, Guthrie will hold a Holiday Coloring Contest for children.
Any child age 0-12 may enter the contest and every entrant will receive a gift. One winner in each age group will be selected and will win a prize. Download an age-group appropriate picture from the Guthrie Holiday Coloring Contest page linked below or pick one up at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria or at Dandy locations in Athens, Sayre or Waverly.
Voting will take place from Dec. 17 through Dec. 21. Votes can be submitted in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital cafeteria where entries will be on display. Winners will be selected on Dec. 22. Winning pictures will be displayed in the main lobby and posted on the Guthrie Facebook page.
Send coloring sheets by uploading it at the link below or by mail to RPH Coloring Contest, Robert Packer Hospital, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, PA 18840 by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
To enter, visit Guthrie.org/holiday-coloring-contest where you can download the picture, upload your entry, and see more information.
