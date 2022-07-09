Some people hated Jesus. In fact, Jesus said, “They hated me without reason” (John 15:25). Certainly, hate can be unreasonable. Unfortunately, no one gets to live in this world without some enemies; if you have an opinion, you’ll have an enemy to go along with it! While it is true that each of us has the capacity to aggravate others, it is unfortunate that most everything that is written or said concerning enemies sends guilt and blame back toward those who dare have an enemy in the first place. It is as though we ought to be able to, somehow, do better than Jesus did. “A still tongue makes no enemies” --no, and neither does a dead man. While we are encouraged to “love our enemies” (Matthew 5:44), Jesus also promised that we would have some to love (John 15:19)!
When our children were growing up, they developed a friendship with an elderly widow who lived in the town of Sylvania. One summer day, as we returned from the Troy Fair, we stopped to visit Myrtle. She gathered the children around her and told stories about what the fair was like when she was a little girl. According to Myrtle, “When I was a little girl people would bring a picnic lunch to the fair and spread it out on the grass. There we would eat with all of our friends,” there was a slight hesitation, and she added, “and all of our enemies.” Perhaps we need to get more comfortable with our opponents!
Most people who raise children or tend grandchildren will discover, sooner or later, that their children do not always think of them in endearing terms. You just cross those kids one too many times and see what happens! Most of us know what it is like to carry a screaming brat to his or her room for “time out,” while listening to a chorus of “I hate you, I hate you!” Even spouses who are very fond of one another have been known to say, “I hate you.” In more candid moments most people will admit having thrown an object across the room or hitting the wall. I once threw a canning jar at the fireplace (not a really good canning jar –I checked first). I’m still sorry that I did it; I was disappointed in myself. At a Sunday dinner our daughter Glorianne (she had three super-active kids at the time) told about throwing a toy across the room; it disarmed everyone into telling a story of his or her own! The truth is, the kids are upset with you; but, they don’t hate you. “Over-statements” are intended to send an emotional message, not an objective message. It’s more like they are saying, “Can’t you see that I’m going crazy here?” Well, yes, I can; it seems quite obvious!
The point is, when people are upset they are not objective! The true message is not in the exact content of their words; the real message is in their frustration level. If you’re smart, you’ll do well to pay more attention to their feelings of frustration and anxiety, rather than scrutinize the exact meaning of words --they’re not trying to be exact! However, while “honest to goodness” hate surrounds us in this present world, it is our job to “tamp it down” as best we can! Still, don’t forget that none of us are better than Jesus; so, we could be stuck having to put up with it for a good while longer. Sure, we may have to endure some hate; but, we must careful about holding hate –for one who hates is said to be walking in darkness, as opposed to the light (1 John 2:9, 11). Save your hate for evil, not for people; “Let those who love the Lord hate evil” (Psalm 97:10). Hate is an ugly word; save it for ugly things. It’s a dangerous word. Be careful around it. Be careful with it. You could hurt someone –or, you could get hurt yourself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.