All of us have experienced the “blues.” It is normal to feel “blue” whenever losses occur. Though depression is often accompanied by the “blues,” it is much more severe and disabling. Depression may be characterized by indecisiveness to the point of being unable to function. When depression is strong it may even be accompanied by suicidal thoughts. Physical symptoms may include: gastrointestinal tract complication, sleep disturbances, pain, sexual dysfunction, loss of appetite, and lack of energy. Depressed people often exhibit facial sadness and slowed motor activity. In a major depression, many of these symptoms persist over long periods of time.
Depression is a big problem, since many of us have either been depressed or been close to someone who has been depressed. In fact, “15 percent (of the adult population) have at some time experienced a major depressive episode” (D. Sue, D. Sue, & S. Sue; 1986, p. 383). Of course, many, many more people suffer lower levels of sadness and “down feelings.” Theoreticians see two major categories of depression: In the first category, the cause of the depression is located inside the person, while in the second category, the cause is located outside the person (aversive, distressing environment). Depression that is caused from within the person is thought to have a biological base and therefore responds best to medications accompanied by psychotherapy, while those with an external base respond well to psychotherapy alone.
Because “thinking” and “feeling” are connected, a loss of perspective may translate into powerful “down feelings!” In depression, it is common for people who are “A” students to see themselves as dumb, good looking people to see themselves as ugly, successful people to see themselves as failures. With depression, the biggest loss is a loss of self-confidence and control. Typically, depressed people feel that nothing is worthwhile, there is no future, all is lost, and there is nothing to look forward to.
Depressed people often tend to engage in “all-or-nothing” thinking, fail to see options, and have a “locked-in” perspective that is self-defeating. Many depressed persons have unattainable, perfectionist ideas to which they hold themselves accountable. Examples could be: Everyone must be my friend; I must get on the honor roll; I must be the leading scorer. The help of a therapist is usually needed to make the necessary adjustments in perspective and restore well-being. While depression is without question multidimensional and, therefore, may have many causes, it does appear that the causative factor for many people is the way they think about things! The Bible seems to support this type of therapy intervention when it says, “As a man thinks within himself, so he is” (Proverbs 23:7). “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things. Those things, which ye have both learned, and received, and heard, and seen in me, do: and the God of peace shall be with you” (Philippians 4:8,9). So, according to God, good thinking really does lead to better emotional health!
I have always thought that friendship is a great hedge against down feelings. “If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up” (Ecclesiastes 4:10). “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing” (1 Thessalonians 5:11). Want to help? Be a good and faithful friend. Want a better chance at good mental health? Deliberately look for the good!
