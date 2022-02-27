Yes, it’s true. Dr. Michaela Quinn and Byron Sully did actually get married in 1995 on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.” I saw the whole thing on prime-time TV. It wasn’t one of those teasers either --like when Lois Lane was going to find out that Clark Kent is really Superman, then her memory was erased. Michaela and Sully really did go through with it. It was enough to make me happy for the rest of the summer.
In the two hour episode, producers did a good job of showing emerging new dynamics of the gender-bias struggle as it existed in the 1860s. Feelings flamed when young Brian suggested that if he were given the honor of being the ringbearer, he could carry two rings instead of the customary one. Sully wouldn’t hear of it; the men of the town laughed. That’s right, two rings was a novel idea back then; only the woman wore a ring, never the man. A ring was considered to be a symbol of ownership (or you may prefer to say belonging). In that day, women were thought to belong to men --men were thought to be responsible for women. In fact, it has only been within the last century, and even then by only part of the world (mostly, the Western world), that marriage has been based chiefly on being drawn together as “people fallen in love.” Up until then, it was considered a sensible economic step, a means of gaining prestige, and a union of family lines.
Certainly procreation, economics, responsibility, and the likes are necessary; however, the thing we have come to treasure most in marriage has more to do with love, friendship, partnership, comradeship, equality, and mutual respect. The ring is a symbol of belonging; yet, Sully would not agree to wear one. So, when Michaela posed the question “Why can’t we belong to each other?” Sully was somewhat stumped. As late as 1906, the Hiscox book for ministers contained only a single ring ceremony. My own minister’s source book (copyright 1948) contains a single ring ceremony with a note to repeat the promise “in case of a double-ring ceremony.” Even when I first started my ministry 56 years ago there were still some single ring ceremonies being performed; I only hope that they didn’t turn into lopsided homes. Perhaps, they just couldn’t afford two rings --I hope that was the case.
Recently, I visited a good friend in the CCU where his wife of 50-plus-years was recovering from a quintuple heart by-pass operation. At the time, her condition was complicated by both a blood clot in her heart and a collapsed lung. Things did look bad. With tears on his face, he showed me the ring on his finger and said, “I’ve never had it off, Ken; I love this woman.” Both civilization and Christianity have profited greatly as we have come to recognize mutual love and mutual belonging as the primary ingredients for a good marriage; “But the greatest of these is love” (1 Corinthians 13:13). Indeed, in research reported by the American Psychological Association, successful marriage partners attributed friendship as the number one reason for their success.
It is deeply disturbing to me, to watch a movie if, in the end, they don’t “get married and live happily ever after.” So, In the season finale of “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” on May 20, 1995 when Michaela Quinn and Byron Sully finally traded rings, I went to sleep a happy person, at peace with all. Thinking that the world is a wonderful place; I still say, “Thank you CBS for letting them get married --you’re all heart.” It is Jane Seymour who is selling the “Open Heart” jewelry. Right? Well, it all started with two rings. I was there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.