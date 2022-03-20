People who grew up in the depression collect all sorts of things. “You never know when hard times will come and we’ll need this,” they said. When my parents moved off their farm to retire, the farm shop was full of old parts in new boxes. It was Dad’s practice to put the old part back into the new box after every repair. After all, it still worked a little --didn’t it? The neighbors sure thought we had a well-stocked inventory of spare parts! I grew up in Grover’s Mill, New Jersey –just down the road from Mr. Welles who collected old newspapers and magazines. He had enough of them to fill his garage; there was no room for his car. As a boy, I was in the used newspaper business and purchased the magazines and old newspapers from Mr. Welles for a sum of $4.00. Imagine that... Mr. Welles left his car outside for about ten years to make $4.00!
I tend to collect things that aren’t worth collecting myself. When things get too “piled-in,” I get our daughter Connie to help me grub out; she doesn’t collect anything. Of course, every time she comes I take a real chance. Once, she threw out my bottle collection! Yet, it is true that we can collect up so much junk that we can’t find the “good stuff!” The truth is, collecting the wrong things can really cost us in the long run.
There is a kind of collecting we all do that ruins relationships --hurt collecting. The longer a marriage lasts, the larger the collection can become. Think how many times we are hurt over, say, fifty years! We would have a big collection if we insisted on saving them all. Obviously, people who are successfully married for fifty years figure out how to “take out the trash!” Hurt collecting has the effect of keeping us from working on the issue at hand. If meaningful communication is to occur in a relationship, there must be some method of letting go of hurts and forgiving. With hurt collecting we risk losing all of our good memories and enjoyable times in the jumble. For this reason, Paul recommends to “Put away from you all bitterness ...and be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ has forgiven you” (Ephesians 4:31,32). Mentally healthy people know how to start each day with a “clean slate.” You’ve got to know what to save and what to throw out; some things aren’t worth collecting!
This week, I watched a Mom who had fled her home in Ukraine. As she arrived in Poland, with two kids in tow and her whole life in the bag she was carrying, she had this to say, “The kindness of these people is overwhelming.” I think that she is right and Putin is wrong. I see more value in her two kids, one suitcase, and grateful heart than I see in Putin’s mega yacht. She knows what to save. I think it could be time for us, here in America, to do a little “sorting” in our own hearts. I know I have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.