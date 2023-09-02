Children from six to twelve years old tend to think about the world in very concrete terms. They see things as being true or false, good or bad, black or white, and so on. This foundational mental process is not only used to solve problems, but it is also used to form values. Concrete thinking does not abruptly stop at age 12, but continues to be a major factor even in adolescent thinking.
Because of this need for certainty, children find it difficult to deal with paradoxes and ambiguities in their value system. Children are at a loss when the keeping of one moral principle results in the compromise of another moral principle. I can always picture a child in Corrie Ten Boom’s place, answering the gestapo, “Yes we have Jews here, but we’re not telling you where they are!” Later, I can envision a response like, “But mommy you told me not to lie, and I didn’t tell them where we’re hiding them.” It is difficult for children to choose between two values.
Children come to own values partly by watching other people behave or misbehave. They watch other people and either approve or disapprove of what they do. In the process, they often become extremely judgmental of others. This is actually a very awkward period for parents who might find the judgmental stance of their child offensive or embarrassing. Still, it is a necessary step in the development of values for children to vocalize and, thereby, own certain behaviors as right or wrong. Often, they will “overstate” a matter, seemingly to confirm and make secure their position. They want to impress you with their new abilities to live uprightly in the world! They may even want to be seen as “more upright” than others! As they vocalize their ideas about the behaviors of others to you, they get to “road test” their emerging value system with some level of safety. While at the same time, you may get to throw a bit of kindness and humanity into the mix.
It is important to understand that “either/or” moral thinking among children is not out of sync with their concrete manner of viewing the world. If values are to develop, children must be able to draw moral conclusions about the things that other people do. They may seem judgmental to you as a parent; however, they are only moving through a necessary stage in the sequence of learning their values. Don’t get discouraged; with your help, they will move on to integrate their emerging judgment with tolerance, understanding, kindness, and acceptance, without compromising their own values. If they do, they will be one step ahead of some of our “grown-ups” who often seem like children in their simplistic, often harsh judgments of others!
