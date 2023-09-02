Children from six to twelve years old tend to think about the world in very concrete terms. They see things as being true or false, good or bad, black or white, and so on. This foundational mental process is not only used to solve problems, but it is also used to form values. Concrete thinking does not abruptly stop at age 12, but continues to be a major factor even in adolescent thinking.

Because of this need for certainty, children find it difficult to deal with paradoxes and ambiguities in their value system. Children are at a loss when the keeping of one moral principle results in the compromise of another moral principle. I can always picture a child in Corrie Ten Boom’s place, answering the gestapo, “Yes we have Jews here, but we’re not telling you where they are!” Later, I can envision a response like, “But mommy you told me not to lie, and I didn’t tell them where we’re hiding them.” It is difficult for children to choose between two values.