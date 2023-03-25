Just as surgery traumatizes the body, the loss of anything that has emotional value traumatizes the spirit. Grief is a painful, yet healthy response to loss. People experiencing grief feel a range of discomfort, commonly including: emotional turmoil, helplessness, anger, love, rage, loneliness, resentment, moodiness, and hopelessness. Eating and sleeping patterns are often disturbed.
Grief typically occurs at the loss of a loved one in death; yet, it can occur as a “spin-off” of any loss. Many years ago our, then, eight-year-old granddaughter, Gabrielle, called on the phone to tell me that her dog had just been killed by a truck --she was sobbing uncontrollably. Her response was wise beyond her years, for grieving is a social event; it cannot be resolved in isolation. As people tell their stories, and others listen with empathy, healing begins its tedious work. Thus, the reporter with the microphone, camera, or pen and pad, as well as the friend with an hour to share, become the initial part of the healing process.
Christian faith gives hope beyond this life. Because of this, there is a tendency for some to deny the pain of grief. However, this did not keep Jesus from weeping at the death of his friend Lazarus. It is healthy and normal to feel the loss of someone or something that has been closely connected to you.
It is not unusual for people to be angry with God at a time of grief. While some may consider this inappropriate and suppress or repress their feelings of anger toward God, both David (Psalm 88) and Job appropriately expressed them! God will survive your being upset with him. Do you ever get angry with your friends? Certainly! My best friend is Gloria (Mrs. Marple); she’s been upset with me many times over the sixty years of our marriage; however, we’re still friends! God wants to hear from you, even if you’re upset with him.
Remember, an important part of helping people heal is listening to their story. Some therapists call this “grief work;” it leads to recovery. When Dad lost Mom he explained the loss and the events leading up to her death to me at least fifty times over the following two years. He needed to do it, and it was healing. When we refuse to listen to the story of the widow, the widower, the parent who loses a child, or the child who has lost her dog, we isolate and traumatize them even more.
The Christian hymns have always helped to get me through –Don’t over-look them: “O God, Our help in ages past, our hope for years to come.” “Be, Thou My Vision.” “Abide with me.” “Nearer my God to Thee.” “A Shield About me.” “Be Still, My Soul.” “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.” “God Be With You.” “Jesus Never Fails.” “You Are My Hiding Place.” “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Surely, you have a hymn –right? Yes, “Speaking to yourselves in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs” (Ephesians 5:19). Protect your hymn book, it is packed full of the best treasures, medicines, hope and healing for the myriad of times that are bound to become “our lives.” Hymns are, after all, feelings from the heart.
