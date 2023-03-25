Just as surgery traumatizes the body, the loss of anything that has emotional value traumatizes the spirit. Grief is a painful, yet healthy response to loss. People experiencing grief feel a range of discomfort, commonly including: emotional turmoil, helplessness, anger, love, rage, loneliness, resentment, moodiness, and hopelessness. Eating and sleeping patterns are often disturbed.

Grief typically occurs at the loss of a loved one in death; yet, it can occur as a “spin-off” of any loss. Many years ago our, then, eight-year-old granddaughter, Gabrielle, called on the phone to tell me that her dog had just been killed by a truck --she was sobbing uncontrollably. Her response was wise beyond her years, for grieving is a social event; it cannot be resolved in isolation. As people tell their stories, and others listen with empathy, healing begins its tedious work. Thus, the reporter with the microphone, camera, or pen and pad, as well as the friend with an hour to share, become the initial part of the healing process.