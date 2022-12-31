Every new direction in life begins with a decision. So it is, that a New Year’s resolution is really just a decision to make something better. That can’t be all bad! It may surprise you to know that 45 percent of Americans do make New Year’s resolutions. Here is the clincher –46 percent of these people are still keeping those resolutions after 6 months. Wow! Good for them. Thirty-nine percent of those in their twenties succeed in turning their resolutions into a “life-change.” That is a lot of good accomplished. So, how might we improve our success?
While bad habits cost us plenty, they also have many pleasurable effects. My worst habit at the moment is my evening snack. It’s gotten to the point where, although I wear a size 38, size 40 is sure more comfortable! (Editor’s note: that’s because he takes size 40) However, to declare war on the evening snack would be like declaring war on a giant. I really like my evening snack; it is entrenched, it has seniority, and it has tenure. If I tried to furlough it, you can bet that my evenings would be ruined! I love the way food tastes; besides, like most other people, my mother comforted me with a bottle. Food is still a comfort. At the end of a really bad day, I feel I deserve the comfort. Still, that doesn’t give the evening snack “best friend” status with me. There is also that tight belt, indigestion in the middle of the night, and Gloria’s (Mrs. Marple) nagging about it. I do worry about how I look.
In a general sense, if a behavior does not “pay off” in some way, it will go away. The trouble is, when we just try to stop a bad habit without replacing it with something else, we leave a vacuum where it was. Stopping a bad habit is most effective when the bad habit is replaced with some desirable alternative behavior (Martin, G., Pear, J., 1983, p. 44). That’s why, when I do battle with food, I always sneak up on it. I never go on a diet; instead, I institute small, permanent “lifestyle” changes. I’ve changed to skim milk; I love it --some people don’t. Still, there’s always one percent. Anyway, our people were Holstein people –we made our money selling “calcium laden” white water. Gloria has cut the saturated fat out of my diet, a “second helping” is a thing of the past, dessert is a Sunday treat, I walk more and add physical activity wherever I can. I park farther away from the store (bonus: it saves dents in the car door), I’ve cut carbs and I take half of a restaurant meal home for the next day (bonus: it saves money).
I know better than to think food can be furloughed without a sound plan. Fortunately for me, I have developed a taste for many new, more wholesome foods; I can’t stand sugar in my coffee or fat in my milk! Now, my newly developed tastes have come to my assistance. I still have the comfort of food; but, I’ve disarmed it of some of its firepower! Of course, this all depends on if the “food science” people haven’t made “yet, another discovery.” Good fats, bad fats, trans fats, good cholesterol, bad cholesterol –you know what I mean. Well, just don’t eat too much.
The reason we often fail in our attempts to stop bad habits is that we fail to put something in their place. Once again, Jesus taught this when he said, “When the unclean spirit has gone out of a person, it wanders through waterless regions looking for a resting place, but not finding any, it says, ‘I will return to my house from which I came.’ When it comes, it finds it swept and put in order. Then it goes and brings seven other spirits more evil than itself, and they enter and live there” (Luke 11:24-26). When we “clean house” we often leave a vacuum. I know that cutting out food leaves a vacuum in me! That’s why I deal with it through “lifestyle” changes, rather than diets! It may not be realistic to think I can stop my evening snack altogether; however, I have a hunch that I can find something I like with, say, half the calories. No, I’m not as thin as I’d like to be or should be; well, we can’t even use the word “thin” here. –but, things are better than they might have otherwise been. That’s better than nothing.
