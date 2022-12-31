Every new direction in life begins with a decision. So it is, that a New Year’s resolution is really just a decision to make something better. That can’t be all bad! It may surprise you to know that 45 percent of Americans do make New Year’s resolutions. Here is the clincher –46 percent of these people are still keeping those resolutions after 6 months. Wow! Good for them. Thirty-nine percent of those in their twenties succeed in turning their resolutions into a “life-change.” That is a lot of good accomplished. So, how might we improve our success?

While bad habits cost us plenty, they also have many pleasurable effects. My worst habit at the moment is my evening snack. It’s gotten to the point where, although I wear a size 38, size 40 is sure more comfortable! (Editor’s note: that’s because he takes size 40) However, to declare war on the evening snack would be like declaring war on a giant. I really like my evening snack; it is entrenched, it has seniority, and it has tenure. If I tried to furlough it, you can bet that my evenings would be ruined! I love the way food tastes; besides, like most other people, my mother comforted me with a bottle. Food is still a comfort. At the end of a really bad day, I feel I deserve the comfort. Still, that doesn’t give the evening snack “best friend” status with me. There is also that tight belt, indigestion in the middle of the night, and Gloria’s (Mrs. Marple) nagging about it. I do worry about how I look.