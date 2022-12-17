The radiant heat from our sun is produced by the loss and cost of approximately 4,200,000 tons of mass per second. The sun is getting smaller and cooler and so are all the stars in the universe. Of course, this poses no great threat to us or our grandchildren; but, it does tell us something. There will not always be a sun – nor has there always been a sun. It tells us in clear language that there shall be an end and that there was a beginning. The sun is like a man with a lot of money – but, no income – keep spending and he’ll go broke for sure! And the Sun keeps spending 4,200,000 tons per second. Certainly, there shall be an end of this “wild spending spree” – and the Bible predicts that.

But let’s go the other way. Instead of letting the sun continue to spend its wealth – let’s give it back, a day at a time. Let’s give back all of its resources. Let’s back up in time. Adding four million tons of mass to the sun each second, for an infinite period of past time, would give it an infinite mass. Our sun alone would fill all space. Where would we put each of the trillions of galaxies with their billions of stars?