The radiant heat from our sun is produced by the loss and cost of approximately 4,200,000 tons of mass per second. The sun is getting smaller and cooler and so are all the stars in the universe. Of course, this poses no great threat to us or our grandchildren; but, it does tell us something. There will not always be a sun – nor has there always been a sun. It tells us in clear language that there shall be an end and that there was a beginning. The sun is like a man with a lot of money – but, no income – keep spending and he’ll go broke for sure! And the Sun keeps spending 4,200,000 tons per second. Certainly, there shall be an end of this “wild spending spree” – and the Bible predicts that.
But let’s go the other way. Instead of letting the sun continue to spend its wealth – let’s give it back, a day at a time. Let’s give back all of its resources. Let’s back up in time. Adding four million tons of mass to the sun each second, for an infinite period of past time, would give it an infinite mass. Our sun alone would fill all space. Where would we put each of the trillions of galaxies with their billions of stars?
Of course, the sun was never that big! Reason tells us, then, that it also had a beginning; it started out at a certain measurable size. Reason tells us it shall have an end. The Bible says, “In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth,” and reason affirms that. The basic concept of a beginning and an end of the present universe is supported by reason and the Bible.
The Bible and “reason” go together. According to Isaiah 46:10, God does point out the idea of a beginning, as well as the idea of an end. That is why Jesus Christ described himself as “the beginning and the end” in Revelation 1:8. Indeed, for every Christian, Jesus Christ defines the boundaries of all that is good and all that is God. Fortunately, this concept of “beginning and end” has in it the idea of an “all inclusive good.” So that, “Of the increase of his kingdom and peace there will be no end” (Isaiah 9:7). God and good is the one thing that will never end! “Then pealed the bells more loud and deep: God is not dead, nor doth he sleep; the wrong shall fail, the right prevail, with peace on earth, good will to men.” That is exactly why Christ offers himself as “a new beginning.” If it is true that all things must come to an end (except God) –then, we must always have new beginnings. That, might be a good place to end. The End. And, yes, all’s well that ends well. –Merry Christmas Season!
