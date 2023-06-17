Living as a father with adult children in the United States can be a lonely thing. In a survey of 1,200 Americans, almost half reported that their father is still living. Among people who said their best friend is a relative, seven percent said their mother is their best friend, while zero percent said their father is their best friend. Forty percent of all Father’s Day cards are humorous, while only eight percent of Mother’s Day cards are. When researchers kept track of the destination of telephone calls going into the homes of older couples from their adult children, they discovered that the overwhelming majority of calls were directed to mom. “Hi dad, is mom there?”
It can be lonely to be a male in the U. S. of A.! The majority of American men claim that they do not have satisfying relationships with other men. Instead of friendships based on long-term, authentic sharing, men tend to build relationships on merely doing things, like playing golf or having a business lunch. Men have fewer people to actually talk with! It could be said that a man has six pallbearers at his funeral but no one he can call at 2 a.m. Of course, men are rarely willing to make themselves vulnerable.
As a consequence, many men miss the rewards of good friendships with their adult children. To build friendships with your children you might try the following: Start young, respect your child, do projects together, let your adult child control his or her own life, make an appropriate change to an adult-to-adult relationship and take advice from him or her. In addition, it is important to hug your boys as well as your girls. My own pattern for hugging adult children came from the example of a close friend who is ten years older than I am. His adult daughter was in deep distress one day when I was at their home; she came running to him, hugged him, then sobbed uncontrollably on his shoulder. He didn’t need to say a word, yet I said to myself, “That man is a good father.” There is no question about it. When the Bible says, “A man that has friends must show himself friendly” (Proverbs 18:24), God intends for us to include our own adult children. And, forget the best friend stuff – it could be a little sophomoric. Why not just be friends?
When I got this back from my proofreader (Mrs. Marple), it had the following notation attached: “None of this is true whenever Dan (our son) calls. He always says, ‘Hi mom, is dad there?’ Anyway, if you’d learn to give a permanent, hand out recipes, and baby-sit the grandkids better, you might get some calls too.”
Of course, now our son Dan has every imaginable tool in his own shop and knows more about building and fixing things than I’ll ever know. I don’t see how “handing out recipes” is going to work here. Well, there’s the phone — it’s our oldest daughter, Glorianne. What does she want? I don’t really know – she just said, “Hi dad, is mom there?” Well, perhaps you could just go with a mantra our daughter-in-law, Jill, gave me years and years ago. Let’s see, how does that go? Oh yes, now I remember!
“It is what it is... It is what it is... It is what it is... it is what it is... It is what it is.” WOW! I think I feel better already!
Try it! It really does work! I think we’re O.K. here. Oh, there’s the phone again. Who is it? It’s our daughter, Connie, with “Hi mom, is dad there?” Really? What does she want? She wants to borrow our extension ladder. Happy Father’s Day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.