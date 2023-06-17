Living as a father with adult children in the United States can be a lonely thing. In a survey of 1,200 Americans, almost half reported that their father is still living. Among people who said their best friend is a relative, seven percent said their mother is their best friend, while zero percent said their father is their best friend. Forty percent of all Father’s Day cards are humorous, while only eight percent of Mother’s Day cards are. When researchers kept track of the destination of telephone calls going into the homes of older couples from their adult children, they discovered that the overwhelming majority of calls were directed to mom. “Hi dad, is mom there?”

It can be lonely to be a male in the U. S. of A.! The majority of American men claim that they do not have satisfying relationships with other men. Instead of friendships based on long-term, authentic sharing, men tend to build relationships on merely doing things, like playing golf or having a business lunch. Men have fewer people to actually talk with! It could be said that a man has six pallbearers at his funeral but no one he can call at 2 a.m. Of course, men are rarely willing to make themselves vulnerable.