History Comes Alive Series to feature Betsy Ross

Jill Lawrence portrays Betsy Ross.

 Photo Provided

Wednesday, March 15 at 7 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro, the Deane Center’s 2022-2023 History Comes Alive Series will continue with Jill Lawrence portraying Betsy Ross, the woman who allegedly designed and made the first American flag.

After the performance, the audience will be invited to ask Lawrence questions.