Specialization has divided our world up into tiny compartments of information. Because there is so much to know about our world and universe, early scholars divided the work of learning into sections. Study efforts focused on math, chemistry, geography, geology, biology, astronomy, and so on. These areas were then further broken into even smaller sections. For example, I once studied under a professor who had a PhD in the mathematics of carbon 14 dating –that’s really narrow!

Slowly, there came about a re-emergence of the idea that things exist and function in terms of the whole rather than just the part. This realization brought about the birth of a new method of studying the world --ecology. Ecology says that when we are finished looking at the parts, we must move back away from our work to a place where we can look at the whole; the whole is reality. People came to understand that “everything affects everything else.”