Specialization has divided our world up into tiny compartments of information. Because there is so much to know about our world and universe, early scholars divided the work of learning into sections. Study efforts focused on math, chemistry, geography, geology, biology, astronomy, and so on. These areas were then further broken into even smaller sections. For example, I once studied under a professor who had a PhD in the mathematics of carbon 14 dating –that’s really narrow!
Slowly, there came about a re-emergence of the idea that things exist and function in terms of the whole rather than just the part. This realization brought about the birth of a new method of studying the world --ecology. Ecology says that when we are finished looking at the parts, we must move back away from our work to a place where we can look at the whole; the whole is reality. People came to understand that “everything affects everything else.”
Each discipline looks at the world from a different viewpoint. Take, for example, the human body which may be considered from the aspect of body, soul (psychological), or spirit. Depending on which discipline one uses at the time, sexual immorality might be described in different ways. From a theological point of view it could be described as sin, or a shortcoming or shortfall, which is the meaning of the word in the New Testament. People, society, and God are hurt and disappointed by the behavior; thus, it is a shortfall or failure of the human condition. The science of psychology might describe it in terms of early childhood experiences, identity crisis, frustration, anger, boredom, addiction, conditioning, carelessness, or lack of self-worth. The discipline of physiology might point to body chemistry, or discover that the chromosomal makeup of certain individuals is associated with increased sexual drive.
Each discipline has made a correct observation; none of the observations are in conflict with the theological description. However, people need to be dealt with as whole beings, not as parts. What happens to our bodies does affect our spiritual and psychological well-being; likewise, what happens to our spirit and soul affects our body. Although divisions in study are useful in helping us think about human experiences --the reality is, that a person is a whole and in the end must be dealt with as a whole. The predominant emphasis in the Bible is upon the whole person. So, when you’re finished studying the parts, put them back together again! “May the God of peace himself sanctify you entirely; and may your spirit and soul and body be kept sound and blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ” (2 Thessalonians 5:23). We must minister to the whole person if the person is to become whole. And sure, that is why (over the centuries) churches have started hospitals, schools, universities, counseling clinics, music programs, homeless shelters, soup kitchens –as well as churches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.