As Sandy (Strope) Hill has proven with her life, “It’s never too late to pursue your dreams.”
In her 40s, the 1956 Towanda High School graduate started ice skating lessons and then competed locally and regionally into her 50s as an amateur, fueled by both fond childhood memories on the frozen Gorman’s Pond and a love of gliding along to the music.
Then there’s learning Spanish in her older years to help adult English as second language students obtain U.S. citizenship, or 40 years of weight lifting.
She also took up taekwondo in her 50s and competed in tournaments, noting her biggest accomplishment when she defeated an “18-year-old whippersnapper” in forms.
“I didn’t do any sparring,” she clarifies. “It was strictly a demonstration of how well you could do forms.”
Hill, a long-time newspaper editor who is now on the cusp of her 82nd birthday, has published her sixth book via Amazon paperback and Kindle, “An Ice Day to Die.” As she describes it, the book is a “gentle mystery” that not only leverages her experience of her ice skating past, but also includes her main character Erin Markham, a Towanda native, flying into the Bradford County Airport with her boyfriend and pointing out several landmarks, including the Bradford County Courthouse, during a tour that follows.
“I have a lot of memories of scrambling up and down the steps of that statue out front (of the courthouse),” she remembers.
This isn’t the first time the Towanda area has been reflected in her writing. The first book in the Erin Markham Mystery series, “Deadline for Death,” includes several mentions of Towanda and involves a family secret. Another book, a historical novel entitled “Bonds of Courage,” takes place almost entirely in Wysox and Tioga Point, and focuses on the kidnapping of her ancestors, the Stropes and VanValkenburgs, by Senecas during the Revolutionary War. Other novels draw more generally on her rural upbringing as one of six children, including home life with very limited indoor plumbing, a pump outside for water, baths in a tin tub, and an outhouse. Many of her stories – four of which are historical – also include a river, which is inspired by fond memories of walking along the Susquehanna.
Having grown up the daughter of a poet and surrounded by books, Hill says, “I’ve always been attracted to the written word.”
She wrote her first story at the age of 10, which she describes as “a terrible little story about an Indian pony named Yellow Moon.” It wasn’t until the summer after graduating college in North Carolina that she ended up writing, and then editing, more professionally.
She initially ventured south for schooling after the minister of the First United Methodist Church at the time connected her with Pfeiffer College in Misenheimer, North Carolina, a Methodist institution where she was able to offset costs through a large work study program providing as much as 40 hours of work a week. This helped her, being from a large family without a lot of money, and she was able to secure scholarships from there.
She initially trained to be a director of Christian education with a minor in social work. After graduating college, Hill came to Charlotte for the summer and met her first husband as she went to work for a church.
“He worked at the newspaper (in the composing room) and said, ‘I think you ought to be at the newspaper,’” she remembers. “I went down and applied for a job, and they hired me as the obit clerk. Then, the rest is history.”
Hill’s career, which included work at the Charlotte News until it went belly up and Charlotte’s largest morning paper, the Charlotte Observer, included reporting, line editing, work as an assistant to the city editor, national content editor, and features editor until she retired as part of a buyout.
It was with her retirement that she decided to pursue the different style of novel writing, which took some retraining from the “write tight” approach of journalism.
She began her novel writing with the mystery “Deadline to Death” because she thought a mystery would be easy to start with.
“You’ve got to have a crime, you’ve got to have suspects, you’ve got to have clues,” she explained. “It has a little bit of a framework that permitted me to learn as I went.”
Aside from the sequel, “An Ice Day to Die,” her writing has focused more on history, and is geared toward book club discussions with questions included in the back.
Hill’s writing process takes about a year from start to finish, which includes a rewrite of her first draft, proofreading from current husband Dennis Carrigan (also an author whose work she proofs as well), and research to make the historical novels come alive for the reader.
“I think with historical novels, the reader wants to feel like they are getting the actual experience, that it’s been well researched and they are learning about some new time and place,” she says. “There’s a lot of research. The internet is invaluable.”
Hill hopes to work on another novel in the future, but is taking a break right now until she can figure out what that will be.
Hill also typically visits Bradford County every other year, but is unsure of when her next visit will be due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“But I love the area, I love the river, I love the hills,” she says. “It was a great place to grow up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.