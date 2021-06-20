There was nothing like a looming deadline as the dedicated volunteers of the Heritage Village and Farm Museum prepared for opening day.
Final touches were put on the Troy Hotel bay, photography and music exhibits. The cleaning and yard work was finished and things were put away.
The Troy Hotel bay received a ‘makeover’ during the off season — everything was taken down, cleaned, inventoried, cataloged and photos taken, then returned in a slightly changed layout. The room now sports a period-correct light, ‘finished’ wood floorboards, and new exhibit items.
Ciara Jenkins, owner of Shear Style Salon, Troy, researched hair styles and used methods and hair pins of the era to style “Ruth’s” hair.
Additional projects at the museum included: a reconstructed inn back porch, stone patio with walkway to the Troy Heritage Garden Club’s Herb Garden and screened-in porch to make that Robin bird find another nesting location.
The gift shop also received a makeover, not on the agenda, but prompted by a faulty ceiling light. One thing led to another, so in addition to the new LED matching lights, there is also a new color of wall paint, repainted woodwork, benches and display cases, and a shampooed rug.
The Museum is open for the season, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays and by appointment. Learn more at (570) 297-2837 or heritagevillage231@gmail.com.
