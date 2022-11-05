Why do people buy Rolex watches? I wear a nine-year-old Timex; its predecessor was a battery-powered Timex that lasted for thirteen years; the Timex electric was preceded by a Timex wind-up that lasted until there was no knob left on the stem. It’s hard to imagine a $10,000 watch. It might make some sense if it were going to last for, say, 2,000 years --the world itself doesn’t come with a guarantee like that. The real reason for expensive symbols and logos is to bolster the sagging feelings we have about ourselves. Rolex is not about time. It’s about buying something to make us look richer and more important --which, of course, makes us poorer, while the Rolex Company becomes richer. I’m not just picking on the Rolex people, there are millions of marketing geniuses out there who know how to sell us something to take care of our pride and insecurity.
A contractor friend once told me about a customer who wanted the best money could buy; “Money is no object,” the customer said. When I ran into the contractor later, he said, “Guess what? Money has become an object.” There are very few people who ever have enough money. The reason? We rarely take time to determine the difference between needs and wants. Though we can be counted upon to complain about “the bad economy,” most of us have enough to fulfill our needs --that is because our needs are finite and definable. On the other hand, wants are potentially infinite. Since wants have no limit, and the amount of money any of us can expect to make is limited, it is up to each of us to set realistic limits for ourselves. So what, if you feel insecure, you’ve lived through feelings of insecurity before!
Since researchers have identified money as the foremost stressor in marriages, it’s worth a second look. Most couples are probably living beyond their means; therefore, some of the anxiety they feel is to be expected. The solution is rarely more money; it is, rather, being satisfied with less stuff than your more affluent friends have. When we are envious of a friend’s success, or a neighbor’s new possession, it is a sign that we are unable to care about these people. After all, our real value, as people, doesn’t come from our “stuff!”
The race to gain the better symbol can form a barricade that cuts us off from others, rather than connecting us with them. Most of us who are older can look back to a time when we had a great deal less money and less things, and admit that we were at least as happy then as we are now! Many therapists are seeing spiritual values as the ingredient that’s been missing in the American family formula. There is a rediscovery that loving bonds with family and friends keep us integrated and whole --not success, not money, not things --but love. “For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil, and in their eagerness to be rich some have wandered away from faith and pierced themselves with many pains” (1 Timothy 6:10). Money just won’t do the trick. According to the Bible, “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves wealth with his income; this also is vanity” (Ecclesiastes 5:10). When John D. Rockefeller Sr. was asked how much money it would take to make him happy his answer was an eye-opener. He answered, “Just a little bit more.” The trouble with that answer is, you can never get there. The alternative? “I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with little, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need. I can do all things through Him who strengthens me” (Phil. 4:11-13). Well, can we? --Or not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.