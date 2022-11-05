Why do people buy Rolex watches? I wear a nine-year-old Timex; its predecessor was a battery-powered Timex that lasted for thirteen years; the Timex electric was preceded by a Timex wind-up that lasted until there was no knob left on the stem. It’s hard to imagine a $10,000 watch. It might make some sense if it were going to last for, say, 2,000 years --the world itself doesn’t come with a guarantee like that. The real reason for expensive symbols and logos is to bolster the sagging feelings we have about ourselves. Rolex is not about time. It’s about buying something to make us look richer and more important --which, of course, makes us poorer, while the Rolex Company becomes richer. I’m not just picking on the Rolex people, there are millions of marketing geniuses out there who know how to sell us something to take care of our pride and insecurity.

A contractor friend once told me about a customer who wanted the best money could buy; “Money is no object,” the customer said. When I ran into the contractor later, he said, “Guess what? Money has become an object.” There are very few people who ever have enough money. The reason? We rarely take time to determine the difference between needs and wants. Though we can be counted upon to complain about “the bad economy,” most of us have enough to fulfill our needs --that is because our needs are finite and definable. On the other hand, wants are potentially infinite. Since wants have no limit, and the amount of money any of us can expect to make is limited, it is up to each of us to set realistic limits for ourselves. So what, if you feel insecure, you’ve lived through feelings of insecurity before!