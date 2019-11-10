My late fishing buddy, Gary Avery and I went to Hoagland’s Run, a smallish trout stream in Lycoming County between Quiggleville and Salladasburg. The stream has native brook trout along with stocked brookies and brown trout. Most of the stream is not posted. Much of the stream is wooded. There are some properties along parts of the stream.
The only posters along the road, which follows the stream north, is the “fishing permitted – walk in only” signs. This means that the private property owner will allow you to enter their property until you can attain access to the stream. One only has to park their vehicle along the road and simply walk in to the stream. As I stated previously in this series, good fishing is to be had in these places.
Gary and I had a technique that we used to save a lot of walking when we were done fishing. We would park our vehicle along a road upstream, usually one to two miles, and then take the other vehicle downstream to where we would start fishing. One day we quit fishing early and walked out of the stream to the property that had the “fishing permitted – walk in only” sign. The landowner was home that day. We thanked him for allowing us to use his property to access the stream; although we always starting our day fishing well below his property.
I decided to ask him how anglers respected the sign. He said that only one time in the 10-plus years that he allowed the Pennsylvania Fish Commission to post that sign on his property did anyone disobey the message. He said that one day before he went to work, a car was parked in his circular driveway next to his apple tree.
He simply got a logging chain out of his garage and secured it to the vehicle and then to his apple tree with a master lock. Then he went to work.
When he returned home 10 hours later, he was greeted with two irate anglers who were struck on his property for hours.
He released the chain and told them never to come back. The technique worked of course. Gary and I got a huge chuckle over that story. Moral: when you disobey the signs, you may very well have to pay the price for your misdeed.
We will plan to have a part IV or even V in this series because I keep remembering all sorts of events over the years.
I do want to share with you a sighting we have never observed previously.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Linda Marie and I took a bike ride along the Marsh Creek section of the Pine Creek Rail-Trail.
This section is at the upper terminus.
As we stopped for a break in riding, we observed four squirrels doing their numerous acrobatics in a nearby tree. Three of those were black squirrels; the fourth a common gray.
We had never seen more than one black squirrel at a time.
When I told others about the sighting in the days that followed, none of those outdoor folks had ever observed multiple black squirrels either. Actually the total black squirrel count for that bike trip was four, as we saw another one later in the ride.
November is another beautiful month here in northeastern Pennsylvania. Get outdoors and enjoy all those wonderful things that Almighty God has given to us in nature — including black squirrels!
Jim Collins is an outdoor writer for The Sunday Review. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association (1983) and the Outdoor Writers Association of America (l983). He lives in Alba, Pennsylvania with his wife, Linda Marie. You may contact him at: jimcollinsinsurance@ frontiernet.net or (570) 673-3622.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.