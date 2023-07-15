Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke of Earl, Duke, Duke, Duke of Earl — I am the Duke of Earl. Who could forget Gene Chandler and the Dukays singing Duke of Earl? Chandler recorded the classic rock and roll song in 1961. Early in 1962 it went to number one and remained there for three weeks! Inspiration for the name of the song came from one of its co-writers, Dukays’ vocalist Earl Edwards, who was known at the time as the “Duke.”

When performing the Duke of Earl, Gene Chandler would dress up like the Duke of Earl — at least what he thought the Duke of Earl might have looked like. He would prance across the stage wearing a monocle, a cape, a top hat, and a cane, all the while singing that he was the Duke of Earl in the best Doo-Wop ever written. Ever since 1962 it has been impossible to even say “Duke of Earl” without people breaking into a beat. Why, I’ll bet right now you’re sitting there singing, “Duke, Duke, Duke, Duke of Earl, Duke, Duke, Duke of Earl.”