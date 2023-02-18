For those attempting to adjust their personal Christian faith with modern thinking, humility is an issue of great concern. After all, how can one be truly humble and have a sense of self-worth at the same time? Is it really more Christian to feel bad about ourselves?

Humility has come to be defined by two very different ideas. The first idea is to be free from pride or arrogance; the second idea is to have a low opinion of one’s importance or to have the attitude that others are superior. The second idea is frequently referred to as having an inferiority complex –”we’re not as good as others.” Though all Christians would agree that arrogance and pride are undesirable, few would subscribe to the idea of low self-worth as the “fix” for pomposity. In fact, the Christian belief that everyone is created to fulfill his or her own special purpose in life is precisely what gives every person a unique value.