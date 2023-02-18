For those attempting to adjust their personal Christian faith with modern thinking, humility is an issue of great concern. After all, how can one be truly humble and have a sense of self-worth at the same time? Is it really more Christian to feel bad about ourselves?
Humility has come to be defined by two very different ideas. The first idea is to be free from pride or arrogance; the second idea is to have a low opinion of one’s importance or to have the attitude that others are superior. The second idea is frequently referred to as having an inferiority complex –”we’re not as good as others.” Though all Christians would agree that arrogance and pride are undesirable, few would subscribe to the idea of low self-worth as the “fix” for pomposity. In fact, the Christian belief that everyone is created to fulfill his or her own special purpose in life is precisely what gives every person a unique value.
It would appear that our confusion is really about what humility is. While the Bible certainly encourages us to reject pride and arrogance, early Christian mystics went a step further in their quest for purity. In their zeal for purity of spirit and heart, they viewed humility as an active process of debasing self in order to glorify God. Bernard of Clairvaux wrote in The Steps of Humility that “humility is an important monastic virtue that helps the Christian see his own miserableness.” It was in this period of history that many painful and physically torturous rituals were added to the Christian repertoire of self-improvement methods. In this manner, the concept of humility was greatly distorted. Humility has little to do with “twenty lashes with a wet-noodle!”
As with all virtues, genuine humility is best seen in the life of Christ, rather than the traditions of the saints. Psychologists do attempt to measure certain features of humility on the Edwards Personal Preference Schedule. Examples are: “To accept the leadership of others” and “to treat others with kindness and sympathy.” Both of these seem like the kind of humility that Christ would expect.
Few would say that Christ had low self-worth or that he promoted low self-worth. As a matter of fact, it is often low self-worth that generates arrogant, aggressive behaviors. In an effort to overcome feelings of inferiority, those with low self-worth often demean others, trying to out-do or out-perform others to prove that they do have worth. One very aggressive, arrogant man explained to me that the reason he conducted his business in such a manner was because he felt bad that he never did well in school. His determination to demonstrate success at any price was actually rooted in these earlier “school-boy” days. Arrogant, aggressive behaviors are often driven by feelings of inferiority or the perceived mistreatment of us by the wider world –or, actual mistreatment. Since we can only see a person’s behaviors, while their feelings remain invisible, we say they are proud.
Humble people are not inferior, they just respect and value others. Our present emphasis on individuality, assertiveness, and independence may be taking us away from the best parts of humility. It takes humility, as well as, a wholesome self-worth to be a team player –to help each other. Don’t give up on humility. “It’s not thinking less of yourself; but, thinking of yourself less.” ~CS Lewis
