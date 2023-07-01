My garden is definitely not low maintenance. I have always distinguished between people who want “A” garden and people who want “TO” garden. The former often think they are the latter, but they are not. I am.
It is that first group that falls for the myth of perennials. They come up every year, right? Well, yes, but that doesn’t mean they are easier than annuals that need to be planted every year. Perennials take more savvy and effort than annuals and usually provide less color. I can rarely convince that first group of this, so there are a lot of poorly planned and poorly maintained perennial gardens.
Frankly, after forty some years of this, the hundreds of hours of hot summer operations every year, it is losing its allure. I am reaching the point where I would rather piddle in the garden rather than labor in the garden.
For decades I have been fiddling with a largish mixed border that is framed by the view out my study window and extends to the lily puddle seating area. I have ripped out older plantings many times and replaced them with equally inadequate new plants. This year, I am doing something different.
For those of you like me, who are getting older, here is what I am doing. More annuals for the color impact I want. Planting annuals is something that really requires little effort. But even easier … wait for it … is flowering shrubs. I am planting a lot of flowering shrubs.
Long on the site in a prominent position is a variegated red twigged dogwood. I especially like looking out my window at it in winter, with the red branches against the snow. I cut it down almost to the ground. This was maintenance, not vindictiveness. As the branches age, they loose their bright red color. Cutting it back will encourage new growth. And to make sure, though I usually do not fertilize shrubs (one chore eliminated), this will make more red branches for next winter.
Behind it I planted a new Sambucus ‘Black Lace’, known commonly as an elderberry. What a wonderful shrub, with black thread leaf maple-like leaves. In fact, this is an outstanding substitute for people who have killed several Japanese maples. But unlike real maples, this shrub has white lacy flowers in spring that jump out against the black foliage.
For decades there has been a succession of dark leafed hardy hibiscus. I love hardy hibiscus. You’ve seen them in others’ yards, unmistakable with their saucer-sized blooms. They’re usually green-leafed, but they have been working for decades on a black form, which makes the blooms really stand out.
The dark leaves would fade, and after a few years they would come out with an improved variety that held its color better. I’d dig up the old one, give it away, and plant the updated version. I did that three times until I arrived at one whose color lasted all summer, called Summer Storm. The only problem was that it had pink flowers. Then, last month, I found one I wanted with scarlet flowers — Midnight Marvel — so now I have two.
In the back is another hibiscus, a Rose of Sharon called Blue Chiffon. It has the most delightful blue flowers, almost robin’s egg blue, without a hint of the violet that spoils so many blues. I’ve had one for years in a container, but I got a new one and planted it in the ground. That got me thinking again of my unrealized plans for a blue garden. So I plopped a couple of salvias.
These plants are interspersed with silver plants, particularly lambs’ ears and the majestic Scotch thistle. There is more to be done, but next spring should be much easier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.