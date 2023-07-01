My garden is definitely not low maintenance. I have always distinguished between people who want “A” garden and people who want “TO” garden. The former often think they are the latter, but they are not. I am.

It is that first group that falls for the myth of perennials. They come up every year, right? Well, yes, but that doesn’t mean they are easier than annuals that need to be planted every year. Perennials take more savvy and effort than annuals and usually provide less color. I can rarely convince that first group of this, so there are a lot of poorly planned and poorly maintained perennial gardens.