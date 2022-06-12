My first murder/funeral was a husband who was shot by his wife in a nasty divorce. She bought a gun, went right over to his house, and shot him when he opened the door. I suggested to a friend that perhaps a “3-day-waiting-period” (cool down period) could have helped. His response was, “Take away all of our guns; huh?” There you have it –the word gun produces brain lock. Since that time, my “gun-death-funerals” have become more numerous than I care to remember. I’m the most proud of the 5 people I have taken guns away from. People who were going to shoot themselves, shoot someone else, shoot themselves & a spouse –shoot me if I didn’t get out of their way. Anyway, we’re all still alive. I do have 3 guns –each with a story. The Richards Shot Gun was in Gloria’s family for 7 generations & helped feed the family for nearly 200 years (I rescued it at the family auction). It’s the way people used to think.
In any mass shooting we always start with “Why?” We start the “Why” discussion with: mental health, anger, impulsivity, hatred, racism, defiance, and lawlessness (including, not wanting to have any laws). Of course, every nation in the world has these same human conditions. Next, we move on to: “See, it’s too complicated.” That can’t always be the answer. From there, we go to “better security.” With security guards being killed and police waiting for “the better time to go in” –are we to turn every school, church, synagogue, mosque, grocery store, concert hall, city sidewalk into a war-time fort? That way, we can all live in a prison of our own making. I didn’t do anything wrong –so, why should I consent to living in a prison? I want to live free –not surrounded by a bunch of “volunteer gunmen” (mostly “un-vetted”). Anyway, with nobody out there to hire, where would we get the thousands and thousands of qualified security guards?
Sure, it’s not one thing –it’s many. The “Why Question” becomes a diversion to make us talk about “many things” forever –then, do nothing. “It’s too complicated” can’t always be the answer. So, go to the obvious, “How?” Well, once somebody shows up at your store with a “bullet-spray-machine” –It’s already too late. So, what are they doing with it in the first place? These things are made to kill as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. It’s impossible to “out-gun” them. They’re not guns –they are “bullet-spray-machines.” Even the police are afraid of them –they should be. With a real gun, two or three people can at least try to “rush” these people; but, with a “bullet-spray-machine,” what chance does teacher, Irma Garcia, have at trying to save her students? In fact, what chance does a person with a real gun even have? You can see why her distressed husband, Joe, died of a heart attack 2 days later. It’s not remotely fair to anyone for people to have these things. These machines are not for hunting; they’re not for personal self-defense; they’re not for guarding the chicken coop. They are for fighting a war, or overthrowing the government. Not pleased with the government? Vote –then, like any good citizen, live with the results until the next election. In America the way to protect yourself from your neighbor’s crazy ideas is at the ballot box –that’s America. The only place you can expect a good outcome against an AR-15 is on “Blue Bloods.” That’s because “Blue Bloods” is not real; they get to write anything they want. In real life, Danny’s not there to do his “barrel-roll” then jump up with another “bullet-spray-machine.” Besides, in “Blue Bloods” it all happens in an abandoned warehouse where there aren’t people standing around to catch the “excess bullets.”
No, I’m not happy about the idea of our PA State Trooper, grandson going up against a spray of AR-15 bullets, let alone little kids forced to face them. So, how can you tell who is the kook? Nobody really knows for sure. After all, a criminal is not a criminal until he or she commits a crime –then, it’s too late. So, don’t hand out Army “mass killing machines” to people who aren’t in the Army. Nobody should have the potential of becoming a self-appointed “army of one.” Let’s put it this way, “If you want your own tank, join the Army; but, leave it there when your enlistment is up.”
Even without “bullet-spray-machines,” we’ll still have lots and lots of real guns –right? It is totally unfair to bring the “founding fathers thing” in on this. After all, they would have had to ask, “Could you just stand there for a minute while I reload? Then, I can shoot you. Just be patient, this could take a while.” I, for one, would be long-gone by the time they looked up from their ram-rod. To do nothing and call for “thoughts and prayers” is a desecration of the whole idea of “thoughts and prayers.” How do people get over these losses? Well, obviously, they don’t. I personally, have two degrees in psychology; this is beyond psychology –and beyond me. What we have here is –new technology, and out-dated rules. We’ve done the “Why” for far too long. We need to move on to the “How?” When the rules don’t work, we change them. It’s not the psychologist, it’s not the policeman, it’s not the teacher, it’s the legislators who make the rules. The rest of us have to live here. Time’s up for “Why?” Time to try “How?”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.