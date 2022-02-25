Keystone Theatre gains new projector

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A movie theater in Towanda Borough has gained an important piece of technology to make it fully operational again.
The Keystone Theatre acquired a laser projector on Tuesday to replace an older one that broke in 2020, according to BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost.
“We usually have a total of two digital projectors at the Keystone,” she said. “When that one broke, it really limited us for a long time.”
Theater employees thought about repairing it, but they discovered that it would be less expensive to buy a new one, she said.
Purchasing a new one took longer than expected when the factory they usually order supplies from shut down. Supply chain issues were also a problem, but they finally obtained their new projector from a supplier in Florida.
The projector and its installation will cost $62,500. American Rescue Plan funds from the Bradford County Commissioners as well as BCRAC’s own money that’s been set aside for the project will cover the cost, Poost said.
“It feels great to finally have this here with us,” she added. “I know local movie lovers will be happy with it as well.”
Once installed, the theater will be fully operational with its two projectors. Poost is hoping to have it installed next week just in time for the planned earlier premiere of “The Batman” at 7 p.m. on March 3.
