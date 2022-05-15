On Wednesday, Wilkes Barre-based guitarist, singer and songwriter, Don Shapelle, along with bassist and vocalist Don Sennett will be performing on the stage at the historic Keystone Theatre, 601 Main St., Towanda. Don and Don will be performing original songs about the Susquehanna River and the Chesapeake Bay, trains and songs about nature and the environment.
The two musicians, who are one half of the Pickups Band, sing tight two-part harmonies with creative interplay between Shapelles’ 12-string Martin guitar picking and Sennett’s lively and melodic bass lines. Together, these seasoned musicians will get an audience involved and singing along to their spirited and uplifting music.
This concert is part of the pre-events leading up to the 2022 Susquehanna Summer Solstice music and arts festival scheduled for June 14 to June 19 at French Azilum (between Wyalusing and Towanda). The Susquehanna Summer Solstice Fest will offer a variety of arts and educational events that will appeal to and inspire the entire family.
A plein air painting (out-of-doors) on site art competition will be the core part of the week-long event. Artists from throughout the northeast have been invited to come and portray the beauty of towns and landscapes in the Susquehanna valley within 15 miles of French Azilum.
Tickets are $15 General Admission with open theater seating and be purchased online at www.bradfordcountymovies.com by selecting the Keystone Theatre page. Tickets will also be available at the door. Showtime is at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. Contact the BCRAC at (570) 268.2787 or email infor@bcrac.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.