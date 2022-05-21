I finished my least favorite spring job: cleaning out the lily puddle. It would be a stretch to call it a pond. At around fifty gallons, it might not be the smallest pool in the world, but it's the smallest one without a flush lever.
First I pull out the leaves. In the fall I don't need to rake, because all of the leaves in the neighborhood find this tiny spot of water and dive in. Fishing them out gives me a foreshadowing of the more profound aromas that await me.
Then it's bail out time. I start using a five gallon bucket, then when the water level gets too low, a gallon bucket, then a pint jar. The lower I get, the higher the stench, until I'm left with three inches of fetid sludge. It was last year's entire digestive output of several hulking fish. Fish poop.
It looked and smelled very much like ... no, exactly like the organic fertilizer called fish emulsion that sells for ten bucks a quart. I suppose if they called it fish poop they couldn't get that much money for it.
I scooped it into a bucket and let it settle overnight, then siphoned the clear water off the top. I was left with three gallons of the stuff. An unsavory task, but I got 120 dollars worth of fertilizer. Fish fertilizer, diluted one or two tablespoons to the gallon, is especially effective as a foliar spray.
I don't scrub the pond liner. The stringy algae that clings to the side is the good kind of algae, and I leave it there. When I put the fish back in, they'll eat it with gusto.
After filling the pond with fresh, clean water, I hooked up the pump. I have a little lead frog that spits a thin stream of water, just enough to make a subtle sound and send me racing to the bathroom every fifteen minutes. It uses the smallest size fountain pumps at garden centers, the kind intended for table top fountains.
The water needs to warm in the sun for a couple of days before I put the fish in. Goldfish will overwinter outside in a larger pool, but not in my puddle.
Goldie and Goldie (I can't tell them apart, so there was no need to waste an extra name) are delighted to get back outside. After a couple of days the combination of warm sun and the fertilizer the fish add to the brew causes an algae bloom. and the water turns milky green.
This is the bad algae, and it drives some people up the wall. Not me. While others spend big money on filters and great effort keeping them clean, I rely on nature.
Any pond is an ecosystem that seeks balance. Algae thrive on sunlight and natural fertilizer, and with an abundance of both this time of year they proliferate.
Plants go in at the same time as the fish. The waterlily and duckweed will grow fast, covering much of the surface and depriving the algae of light. Their roots will suck up the excess fertilizer, starving the algae of needed food. And the water will clear. For faster service, Acorus variegatus is particularly effective at clearing murky water.
There are comfortable chairs by the puddle, and no matter what time I start, I seem to finish the cleaning right around cocktail time. After a fifteen minute delay for a much needed shower, I can sit and contemplate why this nasty job is worth every bit of the trouble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.