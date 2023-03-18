In the olden days my mail box would fill with thick press kits and releases, but not any more. Now my inbox fills with press kit links and releases. It's not the same, but there's nothing I can do about it. 

Today there was a daily post from a well known mail order nursery whose most distinguishing feature is that their prices are double or more than most other nurseries. I think it is the Chivas Regal effect. I don't shop there and I don't drink Chivas Regal. 