In the olden days my mail box would fill with thick press kits and releases, but not any more. Now my inbox fills with press kit links and releases. It's not the same, but there's nothing I can do about it.
Today there was a daily post from a well known mail order nursery whose most distinguishing feature is that their prices are double or more than most other nurseries. I think it is the Chivas Regal effect. I don't shop there and I don't drink Chivas Regal.
The email concerned “leaves that take the lead,” about plants with leaves that are so stunning you don't even care if they have flowers. The featured photo, deservedly, was of Tropicanna canna lily, a plant I have been touting since it first came out over a decade ago. The seven foot plant features huge two foot leaves in vivid colors of red, gold, purple, even some green. Almost as an afterthought, has impressive flowers in dark orange.
When it first came out, it was available only potted and growing and pricey. A couple of years ago I finally saw it sold as a rhizome in plastic bags and a much more reasonable price. This is a must have plant, especially if you have a boggy spot.
Then there was Dichondra 'Silver Falls.' These are commonly sold for a couple of bucks in three inch pots at most garden centers. It is a trailing plant with corn kernel size leaves that are bright silver. If you grow mixed hanging baskets, they have to include Silver Falls hanging down two feet or more.
An underappreciated fancy leafed plant is the humble coleus or maybe Solenostemon; taxonomists are feuding again. They are frequently shown, as they were in the email, in a large mixed container display. That is wrong. The newer varieties that retail in four inch pots, not the cheap six packs of mixed rainbow colors, deserve a container, a large one, of their own.
My favorite is Henna, though there are similar ones with different names, all terra cotta colored. They look sensational in a large terra cotta pot, as if they were made for each other. Or maybe Kong Mosaic, large and multicolored, of the whole Kong range. Or maybe the deliciously named Smallwood Driveway; you can guess how they got that one.
There is Strobilanthes 'Persian Shield,' usually sold without that big word in front, a tropical shrub with neon leaves in shades of purple. It will grow from a four inch pot to a couple of feet in one summer. But if you bring it inside for the winter it will make a fine house plant and grow even bigger next season on the patio.
The new fancy heucheras are actually hardy, sort of. They one they used for illustration was 'Georgia Peach'. The red and peach colored are a little touchy, though, and might better be grown in containers and moved to a slightly sheltered spot in winter. The bi-genera crosses sold an heucherella especially need this treatment; they have seldom survived more than a couple of seasons in the ground for me.
There were colocasias and alocasias, very similar. In the first leaves hang down, in the second they point up (insert favorite Viagra quip). Colocasias have some great black leafed varieties. Alocasias have some more vividly marked leaves. But the main difference is that I can grow colocasias but not alocasias. They do not like the cool temperatures we keep the house in winter.
I've gotten this far without mentioning begonias. The email did have one begonia, called Griffon, but that was hardly their best choice, probably just their most profitably. But don't think for a minute that won't be coming back to them.
