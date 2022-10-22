Roger Williams (founder of Rhode Island & the First Baptist Church of America) thought church and state should be separate to preserve the integrity of the church. Unlike Thomas Jefferson who would follow, Williams did not wish to separate church and state primarily to preserve the peace and purity of the state; but rather, to preserve the peace and integrity of the church.
In the 1630s, when most of Europe was convulsed by religious wars, Roger Williams decided that this needed to be stopped. He introduced — and put into practice — the powerful new idea that there should be a wall between church and state. In his colony in Rhode Island he erected a “wall” to protect “God’s garden” (the church) from the impure world and, at the same time, to give religious freedom to all. His thinking was that the church was expected to accomplish its work by the power of truth, the power of goodness, the power of love –in fact, he was to say that the “forced religion” (that could come by the power of the state) “stinks.”
Lucky for us all, Thomas Jefferson agreed: The first clause in the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.” The outcome was that one religious group could not use the government to “overpower” another religious group with different views. Nor could a religious movement use the government to force its views on the general population. If you need an illustration, just look at Iran where religion and government are fused together and Iranian women are trying their best to get free. Thanks to Roger Williams and Thomas Jefferson, America knew better (the church needed to be protected from the state, and the state needed to be protected from the church). Freedom goes both ways. You see, we all have to live under the government –and if we are to have true religious freedom, we cannot use that government to force our religious views on another -nor they on us.
In the Bible, we have Jesus saying, “When you pray, don’t be like the hypocrites who love to pray publicly on street corners and in the synagogues where everyone can see them. I tell you the truth, that is all the reward they will ever get. But when you pray, go away by yourself, shut the door behind you, and pray to your Father in private. Then your Father, who sees everything, will reward you” (Matthew 6:5, 6). The church has come a good-long-way from wanting to do a “prayer show” on the street corner. Nowadays, the church will go to court (to use the state) to force a crowd of, say, 20,000 people to watch them do a “prayer show” on the 50 yard line. If you are a Christian, I think people are more interested in watching how you live, than in watching you pray. The real power of prayer is not in the “show” –it is in the fact that “God is listening.” Shouldn’t that be enough?
John Kasich is a Republican politician, who served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 2001 and as the 69th governor of Ohio from 2011 to 2019. He is also a Christian. Here is what he recently said, “The pursuit of government control at the expense of Christian values is ripping Christian Community apart. I happen to be a Christian, okay, and I know the country is split. Frankly, the evangelical community ought to stay out of politics, and spend their time in the pulpit teaching lessons and Scripture.” He continued, “They’re inviting people in (political speakers) and getting involved in politics and charging their people up. It’s a real shame. And yet, it’s going to change, and this is a fight inside of the evangelical community about the direction they should go –and politics is not where they belong.” Well, time has already proved John Kasich right. When Christians trade truth and goodness for power, why would anyone want to go to church? Let the church, once again, be the church. Do you really think that “the gates of hell will prevail against her” if you don’t get Caesar in your pocket?
