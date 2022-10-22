Roger Williams (founder of Rhode Island & the First Baptist Church of America) thought church and state should be separate to preserve the integrity of the church. Unlike Thomas Jefferson who would follow, Williams did not wish to separate church and state primarily to preserve the peace and purity of the state; but rather, to preserve the peace and integrity of the church.

In the 1630s, when most of Europe was convulsed by religious wars, Roger Williams decided that this needed to be stopped. He introduced — and put into practice — the powerful new idea that there should be a wall between church and state. In his colony in Rhode Island he erected a “wall” to protect “God’s garden” (the church) from the impure world and, at the same time, to give religious freedom to all. His thinking was that the church was expected to accomplish its work by the power of truth, the power of goodness, the power of love –in fact, he was to say that the “forced religion” (that could come by the power of the state) “stinks.”