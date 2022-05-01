Calling all Jedis! Bradford County libraries need your help! Charge up your light sabers and strap on your boots, because characters from Star Wars are loose in the shelves.
Sith lords are slashing up paperbacks and nicking the hardcovers. Stormtroopers are knocking everything over, but thankfully are terrible marksmen. And the hair! Thee’s so much Wookiee fur!
“I don’t know what we are going to do,” exclaims one terrified staff member. “There’s robot oil and spare parts all over the magazine section!”
This is looking serious. Rebel officers are holding the bathrooms hostage. Where’s Boba and Jango? Has anyone made sure Grogu is safe?
“This is as bad as the fantastic beast infestation of 2018,” squeals a harried children’s librarian. “The children helped so much then, but that was so long ago!”
Desperate times call for equally desperate measures. The libraries have called in the big guns — err, sabers — and enlisted the help of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. The chance to win movie tickets was a great incentive last time. Maybe it will work again.
“But what if they don’t come?” whispers a frightened clerk. “What else do we have to offer? We did just got that huge donation of Star Wars books from our partners.”
Will that be enough? A chance to win movie tickets AND free Star Wars books for all ages?
The future of the galaxy depends on it working. During Star Wars Week, May 1-7, Jedis of all ages should visit their local library, where they will receive a reward in the form of a free Star Wars book while supplies last. Then they can hunt for the spacey figures hiding in the library in exchange for a raffle ticket to win movie tickets.
“We can’t wait to celebrate ‘May the Fourth’ with Star Wars fans of all ages! We are looking forward to LEGO building and Star Wars crafts along with the scavenger hunt and book giveaways. There will be something for everyone, so be sure to mark your calendars and plan to join us,” said Spalding Memorial Library’s Youth Services Librarian Jessica White.
Director of Mather Memorial Library in Ulster, Deneen Roach, agrees.
“It’s fun to see Patrons come in and do scavenger hunts at our library. Here at Mather Memorial Library in Ulster we love to do these system wide library events,” said Roach. “It not only brings in patrons who use the library regularly, but also patrons who have never visited the library before. They get a chance to see what all the library has to offer and will most likely come back again.”
All nine libraries will have giveaway books and a pair of movie tickets to give to the winning raffle ticket. They will also host their own Star Wars-themed programs, which will vary by location. Chewbacca STEAM club? Maybe. Death Star Free Build? That sounds cool. A lecture on how the Star Wars universe works? Possibly. Build your own Baby Yoda craft? Could work. A showing of a film? Pass the popcorn! What will your library offer? Give them a call, stop in, or check out their social media to find out more about what they have planned to encourage a quick and clean eradication of the invading forces. Will you be our Jedi hero? Will the Force be with you on May the Fourth?
The Library System of Bradford County is comprised of nine independent libraries including — from west to east — Green Free Library in Canton, Allen F. Pierce Library in Troy, Bradford County Library in Burlington, Mather Memorial Library in Ulster, Spalding Memorial Library in Athens, Sayre Public Library in Sayre, Monroeton Public Library in Monroeton, Towanda Public Library in Towanda, and Wyalusing Public Library in Wyalusing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.