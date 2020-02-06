The West End Gallery in Corning will start showing Little Gems, which it describes as “a beautiful collection of small artwork,” on Friday with a reception featuring live music by William Groome.
The art display includes a showing from Athens Area High School art teacher Dr. Andy Wales titled “Fisher Price Gothic,” which features still life paintings based on toys and other small, childhood relics that now fill several shelves of his home studio.
As inspiration, Wales said, “I just became intrigued with the idea of visiting images from our shared past.”
Wales’ work not only includes several layers of meaning, but he also highlighted how it references famous art from the past.
Little Gems will show from Friday to March 19 at West End, which is located at 12 W. Market Street. The opening reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
—
For more information, visit www.westendgallery.net.
