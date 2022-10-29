Local artist Dan Curry, of Dushore, had a busy summer, as he implemented three arts-in-education residency programs in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
In June Curry held a week-long residency at the Keystone Theatre in Towanda, where he taught students ranging from kindergarten to adulthood. The mornings featured instruction for K-6th grade, while the afternoons saw teenagers and adults take on new challenges.
Throughout the week students experimented with multiple mediums, with older students engaging in lessons on charcoal, pastel and plein air landscapes.
In July Curry took his program to Eagles Mere, where he held the first of two five-day programs. The first session explored still-life subjects, while the second program — held in August — shifted to the outdoor plein air methods.
Lastly, for the third year in a row, Curry led a 20-day outdoor residency project defined by the plein air style of landscape painting at various locations throughout Sullivan County.
The outdoor residency started in early June and culminated with a final project of creating an exhibit that would tie both Sullivan County residencies together; the exhibit was put on display at the red barn at Keystone Mountain Park, located in Muncy Valley near Eagles Mere.
This is the third year that Curry held a residency based on the plein air style, which is a French term describing a method of outdoor painting. When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020 he recommended taking the art sessions outdoors to avoid concerns regarding masks and social distancing.
A second exhibit is planned at the Sullivan County Library in Dushore during November and December. Curry encourages all participants from the three residencies to bring in their art for display.
“The Sullivan County Library will be promoting the exhibit during the Christmas in Dushore event, scheduled for Dec. 10,” said Sullivan County Library director Alan Miller.
The work to be featured represents the art created by about 40 participants. In the exhibit at the Red Barn there were a number of seasonal residents participating who have since left for the winter. Other participants in the three residencies included young students from the Wyalusing and Towanda areas.
On Saturday, Nov. 12 some of the artists will attend a meet-the-artist event at the library from 2-3 p.m. The public is invited to check out the art and discuss with the artist.
Curry hopes to offer similar opportunities in the spring of 2023. Anyone interested in participating can contact Curry at dannylcurry@gmail.com. Find more about him and his art at www.dan-curry.com.
The Sullivan County Council on the Arts sponsored the 20-day outdoor project, and the Eagles Mere Friends of the Arts provided support for the DeWire Center sessions. These projects also received support from the AIE Partnership of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. The PCA Arts in Education Partner in this region is Northern Tier Partners for the Arts, a division of Bradford County Regional Arts Council. The Keystone Theatre project was fully funded through the Bradford County Regional Arts Council.
