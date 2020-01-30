Audiences of all ages will get a fresh look at an old favorite this Saturday, Feb. 1 when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and 49 local students present The Tortoise Versus the Hare.
Playing the title characters, Coach Shelley Bowlback and Curly Hare, are local students Gabrielle Spencer and Madison McNeal-Buchanan.
Other featured characters include Madison Weadock as Esther Bunny, Xavierra Preston as Little Bonnie Bunny and the Weasels played by Maayke Inman and Kiarra Hoover.
The Ferrets will be played by Kira Good, Johnny Roberts and Kanon Adams.
Playing the Reptiles are Joyce Landon, Monte Whitehead, Cailyn VanNoy, Evelyn Bellows, Lucy Adams, Kiara Stone, Alli Morgan, Vayda Bryan, Stella Rockwell and Gwendolyn Wile.
Zaia Huffman, Kylie Landon, Hunter Huffman, Taran Bellows, Riley Ault, Jaylee Ward and Aleecia Seeley will make up the Thespian Troupe.
Appearing as Curly’s Posse will be Kathryn Wile, Gabe Blaney, Brenna VanNoy, Jack Whitehead, Remy Blaney, Lindley Sechrist, Peyton Taylor and Raya Preston.
The TV Crew will be played by Nathaniel Landon, Ashlynne Willow, and Samantha Morgan with Lydia Rockwell, Rylan Wesneski and Emma Moyer playing the Stagehands.
The Curly Hare Fan Club will be played by Adelyn Holmes, Charlotte Driscoll, Kendyl Hoover, Oliver Sechrist, Kialynne Brown, Benjamin Wile, and Savannah Jackson.
Audrey Bastion and Trinity Girardi will serve as assistant directors throughout the week.
The pianist accompanist for each of the performances will be Shelly Reese.
The Tortoise Versus the Hare will be presented at 3 and again at 5:30 p.m. at the Nelle Black Westgate Auditorium on the Canton Area High School campus.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and seniors and will be sold at the door.
For more information, call the BCRAC office at (570) 268-ARTS (2787).
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Canton is presented locally by the Bradford County Regional Arts Council with support from the Canton Foundation, United Way of Bradford County, THE TREEHOUSE FUND at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Family of David B. Morris, and Jim’s Sporting Goods.
The BCRAC, established in 1976, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and supporting a thriving regional arts community by advocating for the Arts, cultivation quality arts programming and preserving Bradford County’s historic theatres as venues for performances, community events, and movies. For more information, visit BCRAC online at www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/BCRAC.
