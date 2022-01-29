Such a list must begin with amaryllis. Though I have covered this with mind-deadening detail before, let me gloss a couple of the big points. After blooming keep the leaves growing through the end of summer. At that point stop watering, but don’t remove the leaves until they are dry and papery. And don’t water again next season until the bud shows.
Three sentences, and that pretty much covers it. How did I manage to pad that out to a whole column?
Remember, too, that amaryllis are temperature sensitive. Those in warmer spots will bloom earlier than those in cooler locations. So if you have several, you can put them in different places with slightly different temperatures to space out the bloom period.
House plant type azaleas are swelling their buds now, and they’ll soon shame ... well, certain other flowering house plants into insignificance. Azaleas like it cool and bright. Though they need some shade in the height of summer, they’ll take as much windowsill sun now as you can manage.
Azaleas are fussy about watering. They want even moisture, never dry, but not constantly soggy. This is achieved by watering lightly but often at this time of year.
The problem with such procedure is that it allows lethal salts from fertilizer and tap water to build up in the soil. To combat this, the soil should be leached occasionally. Put the pot in the sink or bathtub and water until water runs copiously out the bottom of the pot. Let it drain half an hour and do it again. Do it about five times. When you’re done you’ll need to feed the plant, since you’ve washed all the fertilizer out. Do this in late spring, just before you put the plant outside in dappled shade for the summer.
Clivia is one of the world’s great house plants and is too seldom seen in homes. That may be because they cost ten or fifteen bucks for a young plant two years away from it’s first bloom, thrice that for one in bloom, but you will enjoy it for the rest of your life and pass it on in your will.
Clivia will produce a softball sized head of orange flowers in late winter with less light than any plant I can think of. It’s dead easy to grow. From October to March the only care it requires is dusting; don’t even water the thing. In summer, water and feed like any plant. The dark green, broad, strap-shaped leaves are handsome year round.
Kalanchoe buds and blooms when the days are short and the nights are cool. Another easy plant. Give it sun, cool nights, and let it dry slightly between waterings and it will reward you with a mound of sunset colors glowing against the snow outside the window.
Cane type or angel wing begonias give us a fleecy cloud of pink or red or orange flowers this time of year. In fact many go through two or three bloom periods through the year, and when not in bloom they are beautiful foliage plants.
Cyclamen, orchid cactus, streptocarpus, jasmines, tulips and hyacinths. Winter need not be drab, and you don’t need ... Never mind.
