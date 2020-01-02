“Luminous Arias: Recent Work by Brian Keeler” will open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at Tioga Arts Council, 179 Front Street, Owego, New York.
This is a new exhibit of landscapes, cityscapes and figurative work by Keller, a renowned regional artist. On Thursday, January 9, Keeler will give an “Artist Talk” at 7 p.m. on Thursday,Jan. 9 at TAC. That evening, he will present a slide show on his work which will focus on melding the artistic, environmental and historical. This talk is free and open to the public.
Luminous Arias will be on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays, Jan. 1 - 31, or by appointment. “Cadis, PA — December Field Light” is shown above and at right is, “Summer — Cayuga Luminosity.”
