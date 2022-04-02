Years ago I had a neighbor who aspired briefly to be a gardener. She bought a six pack of marigolds and a six pack of impatiens and proceeded to plant the former on the north side of her house and the latter on the south. The impatiens burned out by July and the marigolds refused to bloom. She decided she didn't have a green thumb. In fact what she didn't have was a brain.
Let's say you have a great shade gardening site, open shade on the north side of the house or dappled shade under a few trees, with moisture retentive, humusy soil and maybe a hint of sun in the morning and the evening. Don't blow it by planting petunias, no matter how much you like petunias. It should go without saying that you need shade loving plants, but in my experience nothing, no matter how obvious, can go without saying.
For the shoulders of the shade garden -- the woody shrubs -- rhododendrons (NOT rhododendrums, pul-LEASE) and azaleas are the norm. They are all rhododendrons, actually, but some have chosen to identify as azaleas for reasons of their own. But there are other choices.
Pieris (or andromeda, a common name twice as long as the Latin) is an underused shrub. An evergreen, the new spring growth is bright red, accompanied by fountains of white flowers.
While Pieris turns to fire in the spring, fothergilla blazes in the autumn with some of the brightest fall colors in the plant kingdom. Spring brings white flower with the unmistakable scent of honey. A variety called 'Blue Mist' is hot right now, but the common species has better fall color.
Mountain laurel is another welcome addition to the home garden. Though it is not evergreen, older specimens acquire a stark architectural form, dramatic against the winter snow.
Once the shrubs are planted, it is time to choose perennials, and there are many. Hosta is the workhorse of shade perennials, with all the charm of that daunting draft animal. You have to have hosta in a shade garden — it's a rule — but leave room for more interesting plants.
Pulmonaria is one of my favorites for shade. The leaves, dappled with white or silver, brighten the spot, and the flowers in pink or white are a bonus.
Hellebores are thought to be a connoisseur's plant, but in the right spot they are vigorous growers. They are particularly treasured for their very early blooms, usually March, but February is not unknown.
Bergenia has stout flowers in June, and the foliage, often bronze, persists through the winter. Astilbes can bring a strong red or pink into the garden. And for the brightest white you've ever seen outside a soap commercial, plant some Phlox divaricata 'Fuller's White'.
For the most part shade plants are quiet, calm, cool. But for pizzazz there is always impatiens. The New Guinea impatiens need a fair amount of sun, but the old busy Lizzie will paint the shade in dozens of colors. Or tuberous begonias, a shade flower that will put any sun lover to shame.
If you do not have the rich organic soil that woodland plants prefer, if you have ... say, concrete or soil resembling concrete, there are pots. With containers you can bring your garden up onto a porch, which is usually shaded pretty heavily by a roof.
There are hundreds, if not thousands of other plants for various degrees of shade. The point is that you don't have to bewail your lack of sun. Just get out there and start planting, but not marigolds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.